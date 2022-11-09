Pandora Jewelry Heads to Herald Square

Danish jewelry chain Pandora plans to open a new store at 112 West 34th Street, near Herald Square and Pennsylvania Station, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust.

The manufacturer and retailer of charm bracelets, rings, earrings and necklaces signed a 10-year lease for 1,793 square feet of ground-floor space. Asking rent for the storefront was $600 a square foot.

“The retail brands at 112 West 34th Street are some of our best performing stores based on store foot traffic and retail sales,” said Fred Posniak, a senior vice president of leasing at Empire State Realty Trust. “We are pleased to bring another great brand to the ESRT portfolio.”

Posniak handled the deal in-house for ESRT, while Robert Gibson and David Berke of JLL represented Pandora in the lease negotiations. JLL’s spokespeople didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Pandora will join Foot Locker, Sephora and Target in the 26-story, 729,000-square-foot building, which sits between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue.

The Danish jeweler currently has nine stores around the five boroughs, including a flagship location in Times Square, and recently announced plans to open a New York City corporate headquarters as it continues to boost its presence in the city, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.