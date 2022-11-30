NY Studio Factory, Brooklyn Prospect Charter School Lease 71K SF at Sunset Yards

Two new tenants have leased a total of 70,820 square feet in Sunset Yards at 341 39th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Brooklyn Prospect Charter School took 50,732 square feet while coworking space New York Studio Factory signed on for 20,088 square feet, both in long-term leases, to open new locations in the building, according to Newmark, which represented landlord New Gables Capital. Newmark declined to provide the asking rent.

The charter school currently has five existing locations in Brooklyn, while New York Studio Factory already lists the Sunset Park site as up and running with another coming to Gowanus.

Newmark’s David Berke, Ryan Gessin and Alex Rosenblum represented the landlord in the deals while Justin DiMare and Ross Kaplan from Newmark handled it for the school. It wasn’t immediately clear who brokered the lease for New York Studio Factory.

“Coming off the heels of such leasing momentum where ownership was able to transact in the middle of the pandemic is proof of ownership’s ability to find the right solution for tenants to make Sunset Yards their home,” said Berke. “Now, with the unveiling of the prebuilt program, there is even more flexibility at the property to offer users of various sizes plug-and-play options so they can quickly hit the ground running and operate their business efficiently.”

Sunset Yards is a 10-story, 192,144-square-foot commercial building on the Brooklyn waterfront that was built in 1926 but recently underwent a $22.4 million renovation for commercial use.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.