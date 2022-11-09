NEO Philanthropy Relocating to 12K SF at 1001 Avenue of the Americas

NEO Philanthropy is relocating its offices a block away to 1001 Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

The human rights nonprofit organization signed a 15-year deal for 12,017 square feet on the entire 12th floor of the 25-story building, according to landlord ABS Partners. Asking rent was $58 per square foot.

NEO Philanthropy — which awards grants to organizations committed to social justice and human rights causes — is currently headquartered nearby at Samco Properties’ 45 West 36th Street, according to ABS. It’s unclear when NEO plans to move into its new space.

“We are seeing an influx of prospective tenants seeing our high-quality space, tremendous natural light, and the value proposition presented here: raw space to design how they wished; windows on three sides; recently refreshed lobby all centrally located in the transit triangle,” said ABS’s John Cinosky, who represented the landlord in-house along with James Caseley.

David Lebenstein and Debra Wollens of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of the tenant. C&W declined to comment.

The 25-story, 250,000-square-foot 1001 Avenue of the Americas sits two blocks south of Bryant Park and the nonprofit’s current offices.

