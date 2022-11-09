Luxury Movie Theater Coming to Falls Church’s Founders Row

Paragon Theaters is coming to Falls Church, Va.

The cinema entertainment company will open a 600-seat, seven-screen movie theater at Founders Row, the mixed-use development from Mill Creek Residential.

The theater will include a full-service restaurant and bar, and a large-format auditorium with a 65-foot screen tilted 15 degrees for optimal viewing.

Located at 110 Founders Avenue, Founders Row consists of 80,000 square feet of retail space and two distinct apartment communities — Modera Founders Row, featuring 322 homes, and Verso Founders Row, a 72-unit age-restricted community dedicated to individuals age 55 and older.

The original iteration of Founders Row was developed in 2011 by Vienna, Va.-based Spectrum Development, and was to include a drive-through CVS and some condominium units. Mill Creek came on board in 2013 as the lead developer and took the project in a different direction, adding a movie theater to the plans.

“While previous efforts to bring a theater to the city of Falls Church were thwarted by the pandemic, we have nevertheless worked tirelessly to realize the vision that we set to create when this project was first approved in 2016,” Joe Muffler, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential, said in a prepared statement.

Earlier this year, the developer signed three new restaurants from Happy Endings Hospitality Group to set up shop at Founders Row: Chasin’ Tails, Nue and Roll Play Vietnamese Grill, who share the same kitchen in a unique three-in-one model in a 7,500-square-foot space.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.