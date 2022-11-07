Emmy Squared Pizza Heading to Park Slope

Emmy Squared Pizza is planning to open its fifth New York City location at 315 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The pizzeria signed a 10-year lease for the 2,200-square-foot space at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street, which was formerly occupied by the Nubleu Restaurant, according to All Points Real Estate’s James Monteleone, who represented landlord Steve Zito.

The asking rent was $10,000 per month.

“This has to be one of the most attractive and well known corner locations in Park Slope, particularly because of the beautiful outdoor patio enclosure that was added,” Monteleone said in a statement. “The area has been experiencing an influx of new eateries, including fast-casual, healthy concepts, and of course, pizza. It’s very gratifying to be a part of this resurgence in the restaurant industry.”

Known for its square-shaped, Detroit style-pizza, Emmy Squared first opened in Williamsburg in 2016 and made a rapid expansion across the city in just a few years with spots on the Upper East Side and in Hell’s Kitchen. The chain currently operates eight locations nationwide, including the four in New York City, in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Louisville, Kenn. and Nashville, Tenn.

Cushman and Wakefield’s Jason Greenstone represented Emmy Square in its Park Slope deal. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.