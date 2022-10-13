Washington Workplace Relocating to Village at Shirlington in Arlington

Office furniture store Washington Workplace has inked a 2,200-square-foot lease at The Offices at The Village at Shirlington in Arlington, Va.

Federal Realty Investment Trust owns the 68,406-square-foot building, located at 2700 South Quincy Street, just west of Interstate 395.

The Village at Shirlington’s offices were built in 1986 and recently renovated. Improvements included an upgraded lobby and common areas; the addition of a fitness center and conference facilities; a new secure bike storage room; and private terraces.

“The Offices at The Village at Shirlington will offer tenants more than the building they will occupy,” Deirdre Johnson, Federal’s senior vice president, told Commercial Observer. “The Shirlington neighborhood provides the right mix of what employers and employees are looking for in office space today — superior retail and dining options, convenience and transportation accessibility, as well as best-in-class amenities in the building and the neighborhood.”

Washington Workplace will relocate from 2300 Ninth Street South, also in Arlington, on Dec. 1.

“We are thrilled to be moving from our longtime home of 25 years in the Boundtrain Building into a brand-new and innovative Town Hall concept space in the dynamic business, entertainment, and restaurant neighborhood of The Village at Shirlington,” John Murphy, Washington Workplace’s president, said in a prepared statement.

The Offices offer direct access to I-395 and are just minutes away from National Landing and Amazon’s HQ2.

Marc Fechter and Taylor Caparosa of Savills represented Washington Workplace in the lease, while Stream Realty represented the landlord.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.