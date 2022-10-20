Teso Life Department Store Headed to Bayside, Queens

Teso Life is saying konnichiwa to its 10th New York City location in Bayside, Queens.

The Japanese department store inked a 15-year deal to open a 12,000-square-foot outpost at 42-19 Bell Boulevard early next year, according to Katz & Associates’ Daniel DePasquale, who brokered the lease for Paulipark Associates, both the tenant and landlord. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

Teso Life’s new location — which will sell snacks, skin care products, stationery and other goods — will have 6,000 square feet across the ground floor and 6,000 square feet in the basement of the two-story building between 42nd and 43rd avenues. The outpost adds to Teso Life’s three other locations in Queens — mostly concentrated in Downtown Flushing — along with its handful of stores in Manhattan and two in South Brooklyn.

The Bell Boulevard storefront was a “natural progression for [Teso Life’s] brand” because of the block’s solid foot traffic and Bayside’s strong Asian population, said DePasquale.

Teso Life will sit beneath standardized test tutoring firm New York Academy and replace Korean day care company Evergreen, which closed its Bayside location last winter due to the pandemic, DePasquale said.

Evergreen, Teso Life and Paulipark Associates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

