Tech Startup Impact Takes 18K SF at 136 Madison Avenue

Tech firm Impact.com is growing out of its space at the Empire State Building and into 18,364 square feet at 136 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The startup that helps businesses, brands and platforms manage partnerships signed a three-year lease to move into the 10th floor of the Williams Equities-owned space by the end of the year, according to the landlord. Williams Equities did not disclose the asking rent.

SEE ALSO: NYC Office Market Improves But Availability Remains High

“Impact.com is a growing technology company helping businesses of all sizes manage partnerships and were looking for full-floor space while remaining in the heart of Midtown South,” Mac Roos of Colliers International, who represented the landlord in the deal, said in a statement. “Creative firms leading the way in their industries appreciate the amenities 136 Madison has to offer.”

Eric Cagner of Newmark and Alex Leopold of CBRE represented the tenant. Newmark declined to comment, and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Impact.com employees will get access to a 5,000-square-foot roof deck atop the 17-story, 300,000-square-foot property between East 31st and East 32nd streets. The roof deck has a view of Impact.com’s old office at the Empire State Building and also of the Chrysler Building.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.