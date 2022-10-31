A joint venture between The William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners has nabbed $142.9 million of construction financing to build a mixed-use development in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the loan for the JV’s planned project at 120 Fifth Avenue that formerly housed a Key Foods supermarket. The co-development team acquired the site for $59 million from Avery Hall Investments in 2020 in a deal that marked the first foray into the Brooklyn real estate market for Billy Macklowe, founder and CEO of The William Macklowe Company.

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the transaction with a team led by Gideon Gil and Lauren Kaufman.

“The market continues to reward the highest quality projects and sponsors,” Gil said in a statement. “The ability to construct a sizable and highly amenitized mixed-use project in a prime Park Slope location is very rare, and we look forward to the successful completion of this trophy asset.”

Macklowe and Senlac Ridge plan two mixed-use buildings featuring 180 residential units, of which 25 percent will be designated as affordable. The project will also have 67,000 square feet of retail space, a parking garage and a fitness center. German retailer Lidl Supermarket and CVS Pharmacy recently signed long-term leases.

Officials at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Senlac Ridge did not immediately return requests for comment. Macklowe declined to comment.

