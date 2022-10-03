The 82,200-square-foot industrial building on 3.1 acres at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif., in Los Angeles County.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Los Angeles

Blackstone’s Link Logistics Buys LA Warehouse for $356 PSF

By Greg Cornfield
The 6.4-acre campus spans two city blocks and is one of the largest development sites in Hollywood.
Sales  ·  Development
Los Angeles

BARDAS, Bain Capital Announce $600M Hollywood Studio Project

By Greg Cornfield
11900, 11921 and 11941 Bournefield Way.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Maryland

ESJ Capital Partners Adds 6-Building Silver Spring Portfolio in $41M Deal

By Keith Loria