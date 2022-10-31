Owner’s Magazine, 2022

Back in high school there was an unpleasant sickness that seemed to roil every member of the class who had a college acceptance in their back pocket. We’re speaking, of course, of senioritis. SEE ALSO: Landlord Sues HPD for Allegedly Revoking 421a Tax Benefit Without Warning This is the affliction in which, after 12 yearsof schooling, the senior in question whines: Can’t I be done with this already? Symptoms include half-assing assignments, cutting class to hang out with friends, smoking pot in the supermarket parking lot, and binge-watching “Laverne & Shirley.” In extreme cases, sufferers get threatening calls from the guidance counselor warning that if you don’t shape up they’re going to put in a call to the Pepperdine admissions office, and then you’ll be sorry. As a nation, we’re still in the throes of something similar to senioritis. On one hand, the COVID-19 pandemic is over, as President Biden said on “60 Minutes” more than a month and a half ago. The unemployment rate in mid-October was 3.5 percent, the lowest in five decades. We should be happy. And yet we’re still dragging our posteriors out of bed. We’re still erratically handing in our work. (“Quiet quitting,” anyone?) And we’re still cutting class. At least, that is, we’re not coming into our offices — not like we did when we were juniors! To put our collective funk in more explicit real estate terms: Inflation has completely upended the cost of borrowing money. Cap rates are terrible. Companies continue to balk when it comes to signing leases. Everything feels frozen. One of the reasons we do a publication like Owners Magazine is to ask some of the top people directly: How tight is money? What deals have fallen through? Are people actually coming back to the office? Are you coming back to the office? And just to prove that we at CO are not suffering from senioritis, we did some extra-credit work, too. Mark Hallum took a look at the seemingly bulletproof single-family and multifamily housing market. Andrew Coen looked at how difficult the appraisal and lending process has become. And Julia Echikson examined how one of the richest enclaves on Earth (Indian Creek, aka Billionaires’ Bunker) is girding itself against catastrophic climate change. Perhaps because we have high school on the brain, we also asked the owners we interviewed this year to share some photos of when they were actual seniors. And in that spirit we also asked them to rank who among their peers had the best car, was the best athlete, was most likely to succeed, and who was class clown. Hopefully, when all is said and done we’ll look back on Owners Magazine 2022 a little like a yearbook. It was an awkward time. One phase was ending. Another was beginning. And can’t we just be done with this already?

Jason Alderman

Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of New York Office, Hines Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen. We were outbid by a user-buyer on a fantastic building in Greenwich. I’d rather lose to a user than a competitor! Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? No refinancings this year. We have two deals under contract now that, through Hines’ investment management platform, we are going to be in a position to close all-cash. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We have been looking at a lot of deals with this profile. We gravitate towards multifamily if the physical attributes work; however, we have explored student housing and self-storage uses as well. There have been some exceptions, but generally we have not seen the market pricing them at a level low enough to justify conversions — I think we have a bit more time for things to work themselves out. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We love the entire tri-state area outside of the city, with active residential and industrial projects in Northeast Pennsylvania, Westchester, Long Island and Connecticut. These projects generally are in supply-constrained areas with strong underlying demand. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? NYC will benefit materially from some of the transit funding, which will enable projects like Gateway to move forward. I generally keep track of what is going on, but I’m not obsessing over it. How many days per week are you in the office? Four. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We have some tenants in five days a week, but generally two to three days a week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? It has made me very happy (as a New Yorker, not a real estate owner) to see everyone come back to the city since the depths of the pandemic — lots of people still want to be in NYC for all the reasons they always have. Ultimately, wages will be a governor on rent growth, and I think we are starting to see that. We have a lot of demand from people who want to live here and an extremely supply- constrained market, so when you get incoming population growth or wage growth New York rents tend to accelerate quickly. We need to build more housing. ESG: fad or fixture? Absolutely a fixture — but we are in the early innings for both tenants and owners. Our team at 555 Greenwich is about to deliver New York’s first geothermal office building that also uses its concrete slab to provide heating and cooling. We will outperform NYC’s 2030 climate targets by over 45 percent. Class quote “GO NEW YORK!”

Nicholas Bienstock

Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Savanna Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen. We were starting the process of fundraising in early 2022, but when the capital markets melted down, it became clear that deep distress was developing across the New York real estate landscape. We decided to pause and reorient the investment strategy to target opportunities we believe will emerge from that deep distress. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? The capital markets largely shut down in Q1. Lenders, who over the past three years of the pandemic exercised forbearance in anticipation of a recovering market, are now demanding that their loans be repaid. It’s a “risk-off” environment for lenders. To the extent that a lender still agrees to extend, it’s paired with a rate increase and a partialpaydown, which makes for a very difficult refinancing environment. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? A small handful of B and C office buildings have the physical characteristics to be redeveloped for an alternative use, such as apartments or hospitality. But that requires the right location, configuration, floorplate, fenestration, etc. Most older office buildings are not good candidates for residential redevelopment, even if the price is dirt cheap. Many tired, old office buildings in Class C locations are functionally obsolete. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We opened Savanna’s offices in Miami and West Palm Beach three years ago. We are actively growing our South Florida business. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? We are all closely following the midterm election, but New York has its own political momentum, which is often independent of national politics. I’m grateful that with Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul we have centrist leadership that is generally pro-business and pro-law and order. How many days per week are you in the office? Five days a week. I believe every aspect of business is better when teams work together in the office. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Every firm has incorporated some level of remote work. The most common pattern we see is requiring three to four days in the office. We track the occupancy of all of our buildings every day. Monday is light, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are up dramatically and are approaching pre-pandemic levels. Friday is very empty. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? I believe the demand for apartments will continue, barring a recession. Young, talented people still want to come to New York on a scale that dwarfs any other city in the nation. My daughter just took her first job out of college and signed a lease with a roommate for a one-bedroom apartment near Gramercy Park. She is putting up a wall to create a two-bedroom. There were five bidders for the apartment, all at full price. She went to Vanderbilt, and all of her friends either have jobs in New York or are trying to get jobs in New York. The same is true with my son, who graduated from college two years ago. The younger generation — my children and their peers — will drive New York’s recovery and growth. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture. There are several reasons for that. It is the right thing to do, and business owners should implement ESG policies for that reason alone. But, increasingly the major constituents of a real estate investment business — investors, tenants, employees, municipalities — simply require serious attention to ESG. In the long run, companies that fail to integrate ESG into every aspect of their business will do so at their peril.

Ben Brown

Managing Partner, Brookfield Property Group Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen. The Yankees didn’t re-sign Judge. Why? A failure of predictive analytics. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? It is never easy, but we have been active. Since the onset of COVID (early 2020), we have closed 39 office loans totaling $11 billion of debt nationally and 11 loans of $5.2 billion in New York City. That includes One Manhattan West ($1.8 billion), the Grace Building ($1.3 billion) and One New York Plaza ($835 million). There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? What would I do if I could buy them at a really great price? Sell them at a really good price. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We have a major presence in D.C., Houston, L.A., Denver and the Bay Area, and, while some are doing better than others, we believe in those markets. But Silicon Valley, where we’ve grown in the last two years, is particularly compelling right now. It remains the heartbeat of technology innovation in the U.S., and, while the Bay Area has been slow on the path to recovery, we think the long- term outlook is really attractive. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Of course the national political climate mat- ters in New York. Anything that impacts how we navigate the macroeconomy matters. But New York is a resilient city that continues to attract a diverse and talented workforce and foster an entrepreneurial spirit. That continuing will determine the course of our industry in the city more than what happens in Washington. How many days per week are you in the office? Five. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Our tenants are back in the office. Their employees are in the office three to five days per week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? New York had a major housing supply problem even before we let the major catalyst to rental housing creation [421a] lapse. Now the problem is just going to get worse. Add to it rising interest rates dampening home buying, and rents are continuing to rise. New York is still New York, but without more housing we cannot address affordability and we cannot maximize opportunities to garner talent, jobs and tax revenue. ESG: fad or fixture? Major fixture. We were focused on it glob- ally before we were calling it that. Maybe it gets branded differently in the future, but the drive toward principles like sustainability, diversity and inclusion are core to the business in the long term.

Marty Burger

CEO, Silverstein Properties Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen. We looked at a very large mixed-use development in Bellevue, Wash. Larry Silverstein and I flew out there with our team and met with the owner for two days. After months of bidding and and telling them why we thought we were the best developer for the site, it just went on too long. The owner couldn’t make a decision, so we dropped out. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We refinanced 7 World Trade Center earlier this year. The building is 97 percent leased, so it went very well. The deal was executed in green bonds, financing instruments that enable capital-raising and investment for new and existing projects with environmental benefits. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We would convert applicable buildings to multifamily. For those that aren’t applicable, we would try to amenitize them and re-lease them as office, if appropriate. And for those that aren’t — we would pass. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We like Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Tampa, Las Vegas and Jersey City. We are also active in Seattle, Salt Lake City and Tempe, Ariz. And we’re looking at something in Huntsville, Ala., right now. You could say we are bullish on the United States! There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I’m following it very closely, but I’m not smart enough to tell you how the national climate will affect New York. Larry and I are both big fans of Gov. Hochul. We think she’s doing a terrific job and wish her well in her election. How many days per week are you in the office? Four and a half days a week. For many years, our company has had half-day Fridays year-round. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? I would say they’re in the office five days a week, but not all at the same time. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Well, the occupancies really can’t go any higher, because of natural rollover — you can’t be much higher than 99 percent occupancy. And, at some point, rents are going to plateau, because people can only afford so much. So, we’ve seen incredible rent growth over pre-pandemic rates. They’re probably going to even out pretty shortly, and, then, hopefully, you’ll just have steady growth instead of spiking. There needs to be an incentive for developers to create affordable housing, whether it’s 421a or some replacement. There’s really no incentive right now for creating affordable housing because land prices in New York are so high. ESG: fad or fixture? Definitely not a fad, and not just a fixture. We are proud to be environmental pioneers, and have developed some of the healthiest, most energy-efficient, sustainable and climate-friendly buildings in the country. And we’re going to be building 2 World Trade Center as a carbon-neutral building. We are also working on converting existing office buildings to residential, which is responsible adaptive re-use as it does not use new concrete or curtain walls, so the carbon footprint is not increased. We also believe in reinvesting in the neighborhoods in which we operate and supporting those in need. Silverstein Properties is recognized worldwide for the wonderful professionals who work here, as well as our history of treating people fairly and honestly. We expect our people to maintain high ethical standards, and we trust them to always do the right thing. Our reputation took a lifetime to build, and we protect it with care. Class quote “Never bet against New York.” —Larry Silverstein

John Catsimatidis

CEO, Red Apple Group Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? This year all of my deals have gone through because of my relationships with the banks. However, a number of banks told me they were “putting a hold” on activities, at least until after Sept. 30. They blamed federal government pressures on items like ratios. This appears to have included the regional banks, too. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Because my organization has alternatives and options through many sectors (real estate, energy, retail), the banks understand how we have a variety of income sources. In 54 years of business, I have never, ever defaulted on a loan! Recently, we closed on a $153 million loan with Bank of America, no problem! There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Right now, I have a wait-and-see attitude. I question how many people are actually returning to work in their offices. There is widespread fear about safety and crime in mass transit. The congestion pricing threat will become a major problem for inner Manhattan. People are very concerned over the sizable additional commuter costs here. For example, Goldman Sachs will be moving 5,000 employees to Texas. I opened a major real estate development office in Florida, and I am now involved with building the tallest condo on Florida’s west coast, about a $400 million investment. I am seriously researching more Florida locations where I may invest several hundred million dollars. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? The west coast of Florida is very attractive. I continue to like Brooklyn, where I have already made substantial investments, including development of downtown Brooklyn high-rise rental apartments, and twin towers on the Coney Island Boardwalk. I am interested in investing more money in Brooklyn if government officials continue the 421a incentive and make a solid, demonstrated commitment to law enforcement, crime prevention and public safety (which right now is out of control). There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? YES. The Biden administration must implement effective border controls. By allowing the whole world to come here unchecked, without screening to prevent terrorists, drug dealers and criminals, we are corrupting our homeland security and safety. I am pro-legal immigration and we need immigrants who love America — not hate America. How many days per week are you in the office? I am in my Manhattan office Monday through Friday. I work from Suffolk County on weekends. I am considering several more energy and real estate projects in Suffolk. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? My employees are regularly in the office full time. We do not allow working from home. It takes a tough CEO today to allow companies to survive! NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? All aspects must be considered. As mortgage rates are now over 6 percent, the price of homes will fall. People are renting now, hoping that common sense will return to the mortgage interest rates. A lot of developers are now under pressure, borrowing from hedge funds, borrowing from people set up to lend to contractors and new home developers, all with much higher interest rates than the banks charge. This slows down home development and construction. If the Biden administration opens oil development and is cooperative with the industry in the U.S. and Canada, the price of oil can come down to about $60 a barrel, and this will have an impact on lowering inflation, and interest rates. ESG: fad or fixture? A fad. People should realize this before the U.S. becomes a Third World country!

Sam Charney

Principal, Charney Companies Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? There is a development site in Brooklyn that we went very hard for. We loved the location, basis and business plan. The seller had been negotiating with another buyer who had previously left them at the altar, but decided to continue with them even though our terms were better. You can lead a horse to water... Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How diffiult/easy was it? Refinanced quite a few deals in 2022. All refinances/recaps are complicated and difficult, but early 2022 was certainly easier than what we’re seeing right now. That being said, we locked in 2020 pricing on deals we are in the market on right now, so lenders are finding that quite attractive. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? TEAR THEM DOWN. Most of these buildings are sadly obsolete at this point. They are too deep to convert, and ceiling heights aren’t the best. That being said, in a perfect world I would carve out courts and redistribute the FAR on top of the existing building. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? San Francisco. It has a lot of qualities that mimic the NYC economy and urban landscape, is a beautiful place to live, and has great food and wine! There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Sadly I do. We have become a polarized nation, a nation where people can’t even have a political conversation and proper discourse anymore. We need to start recognizing our similarities rather than our differences. How many days per week are you in the office? Four. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Three to five. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? NYC is still the best place in the U.S. to live. If you are a young urbanite who wants to live in a walkable city with culture, diversity and the best of the best in terms of F&B and recreation, where else in the U.S. can compare? I think we are still underbuilt, and many who tried living elsewhere during the pandemic are coming back in droves. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture, I hope. ... We need to start focusing on saving the Earth before it’s too late. Class quote “Please don’t make a building that looks like shit.”

Michael T. Cohen

Principal, Williams Equities Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? Office tenants have been emboldened by the headlines and the expectations that the market will continue to soften. And yet we have seen an increase in activity and some stabilization of the NYC office market, conditions which have emboldened some property owners. This gap in expectations has led to some impasses. Negotiations are more protracted, and agreements are harder to reach in this environment. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We are currently finishing two refinancings within our portfolio. Although the debt market is currently very unstable, we have been able to secure loans for these assets. As a borrower, Williams Equities tends to be low leverage with responsible reserves to protect against markets like this. We have lived through times like this before, but without strong, long-term relationships with lenders, completing a refinancing has become very difficult, especially in the second half of the year. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? There are two choices. You either upgrade those properties to best-in-class status or ask yourself, “What’s the highest and best use for this location?” Given current market fundamentals and the shift to a more hybrid office model, many of the more neglected B and C properties would probably be more valuable converted to an alternate use than in their existing condition. Some locations may even warrant ground-up redevelopment. We believe that there are still great opportunities in NYC — so, should the right asset become available, we would be buyers. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We stick to NYC. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I’m keenly interested in the results of the midterm election and anything that will bring greater stability and collaboration to the political environment. How many days per week are you in the office? Two to three. Finding great efficiency when collaboration is required. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We tend to see density on the days offices are occupied, with many returning to what has been referred to as three days-plus. The city has become more active week by week and our occupancy levels are reflective of that trend. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? We focus on office, with some retail. Residential isn’t our space. ESG: fad or fixture? Both. ESG is here to stay, but the concentration on it and where and how real estate professionals prioritize it will ebb and flow. Class quote These are challenging times for commercial real estate investors who relied on high leverage to acquire properties. And, while it’s something of an exaggeration, they remind me of the John Houseman quote from “The Paper Chase”: “Look to your left, look to your right — one of you won’t be here by the end of the year.” We are starting to see distress in the NYC office market. Blackstone’s giving 1740 Broadway back to their lender and the heavily discounted sale of 1330 Avenue of the Americas are the canaries in the proverbial coal mine.

Craig Deitelzweig

President and CEO, Marx Realty Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We bid seriously to acquire 1330 Avenue of the Americas — we really love that asset — and were disappointed to be slightly outbid. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Fortunately, we completed all of our refinancings in 2022. We were watching the inflation and interest rates and decided to take action last year, so we’ve not faced this lending environment. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We’ve been waiting for this moment! It’s what we do. We’re actively seeking the purchase of Class B and commodity Class A properties to transform them into beautifully designed, hospitality-rich Marx properties. We’ve seen that a highly amenitized and hospitality-infused property with a sense of place and thoughtfully designed finishes leases all day long. Bring them on! What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We’ve been very active in Washington,D.C., purchasing two office buildings in that market during COVID. We have found that the strategy we deploy in New York for transforming aging, bland office properties into hospitality-infused icons translates really well in other markets, too. In Washington, D.C., in particular we found that government affairs offices love our buildings, and we love them right back. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Yes, I am following the elections closely. With regard to impact ... New York is, afterall, an island. How many days per week are you in the office? The entire Marx Realty team is in the office four days per week, and has been since June of 2020. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We are tracking that the overwhelming majority of our tenants are in the office three to five days per week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? New York City is a magnet for young and ambitious talent, who will continue to support the rental sector.. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is certainly a fixture! Few things are more important to tenants than health and wellness — an ethos and priority that matches the Marx philosophy. Class quote “All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell.

Ronald Dickerman

President and Founder, Madison International Realty Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We have paused on numerous transactions across geographies this year given the complications which have arisen on underwriting — inflation, rising interest rates, expenses, and cap rate expansion. We seek to deploy equity in growth-oriented, inflation-protected asset classes with solid fundamentals with fixed-rate borrowing. We are constantly assessing risk/return. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We have executed refinancing. Borrowing costs are rising, but quality assets are financeable. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We are not investing in such assets. We are not betting on the future of hybrid working. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We like numerous Sunbelt markets and those that offer compelling live-work-play environments as well as favorable tax profiles. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? We follow politics closely. I’m hopeful a pivot is coming toward the middle as we all recognize the fractionalized nature of the political system and the necessity to come together. This will benefit New York. How many days per week are you in the office? Madison returned to the office in March 2022 and operates as a team five days per week. We are empathetic toward our colleagues’ individual situations but benefit from inclusion, mentorship and teamwork. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We are broadly diversified across asset classes. As to office tenants, many have adopted some type of hybrid work schedule. Physical occupancies are 50 to 60 percent on average. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? NYC apartment rental growth will moderate as the economy slows and employers are forced to make employment reductions. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is a fixture of the future and a required discipline for all citizens looking to take part in the global ecosystem. Madison has a dedicated ESG officer and has utilized these principles across all that we do. We have adopted the U.N.’s Principles for Responsible Investment, and I have taken the CEO pledge for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Douglas Durst

Chairman, The Durst Organization Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? 421a did not happen because, unfortunately, a lot of people involved in housing policy do not think the supply and demand equation applies to New York City’s housing market. But hope springs eternal. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Yes; not difficult but more expensive. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Never bet against New York, so there is a lot of opportunity in Class B and C; but we really prefer to build from the ground up. That way we get to make our own mistakes, and not have to fix other people’s. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Philadelphia. Walkable, urban and dense with a lively arts, culture and restaurant scene. First-class higher education, halfway between N.Y.C. and D.C. It has a lot of upside. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Unfortunately, I am following it very closely. A well-functioning democracy is essential for the continued growth of our business.. How many days per week are you in the office? Five. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Three to five. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Rents will continue to rise until we put more supply on the market, or until a lot of people decide to leave. ESG: fad or fixture? We have been doing it for 40 years.

Jake Elghanayan

Senior Vice President, TF Cornerstone Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Yes, we’ve refinanced a few multifamily buildings. It was not necessarily difficult, but much more expensive than anticipated due to both higher rates and wider spreads. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Likely convert to residential. Long term, both the office market and the city’s tax base would benefit from converting the least competitive office buildings to residential. There are also strong environmental benefits to be realized from meeting our city’s housing needs via conversions. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? I say this from a place of ignorance, but I’ve always been curious about trying to rehabilitate historical parts of the more challenged Northeast cities, like Baltimore. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I follow it reasonably closely and it will surely impact New York, but I don’t have much confidence in my forecasting ability. How many days per week are you in the office? Five most of the year, four during the summer. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? For the FIRE [finance, insurance and real estate] industries, typically around four days per week. Tech, media and most of the others seem to be closer to three days per week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? In my opinion, the right metric is the compound annual growth rate relative to 2019, which is around 3.5 to 4 percent, based on the data I’ve seen. That’s the net result of a dramatic decline in rents from 2020 to 2021, followed by an even more dramatic rebound this past year. The last three years provide the lesson that even NYC apartment rents are guided by supply and demand. With demand having rebounded, the future trend line of rent growth will depend on supply, which I believe will probably be lower over the next five years due to higher interest rates and the loss of 421a. ESG: fad or fixture? I applaud the idea that we should each view our investments as needing to be consistent with our values, but, unfortunately, I think most ESG is more marketing than substance.

Justin Elghanayan

President, Rockrose Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? Some sellers just see rent increases this year and set unrealistic price expectations, not considering inflation’s impact on construction costs, operating expenses, financing rates and other factors. We’ve avoided a few acquisitions when sellers have not been flexible with their pricing. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Shifting dynamics in the capital markets have been challenging in 2022, but, thanks to our long history and relationships, top-tier lenders have remained eager to lend to us. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? It’s too easy to say these commercial buildings should be converted to residential to solve the city’s housing shortage. When conversions were successful in the past, such as in Lower Manhattan, tax abatements were associated with them. There is not much political appetite for new financial incentives for development right now. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Rockrose has stayed committed to developing housing in NYC for the past 50 years, but for the first time in our history we are exploring markets outside of New York state. Money can travel, and there are several attractive markets outside of New York. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? The future of housing development in New York is extremely dependent on state actions, so I’ve been focused more closely on the state elections. How many days per week are you in the office? Usually four or five days per week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Most are in the office at least three days a week, but we continue to see more people returning since Labor Day. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? The underlying issue is a supply problem. Until New York focuses on incentives to produce new housing, I don’t see rents going down significantly. Unfortunately, the electeds in New York are currently doing the opposite, removing incentives for developers to build new housing. ESG: fad or fixture? Interest in ESG will diminish over time but won’t completely go away.

Jared Epstein

President and Principal, Aurora Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We had an oceanfront parcel teed up in Miami Beach that was the key to an exceptional corner where the development of approximately 200,000 square feet of residential could be possible. The deal was incredibly hairy and required more than one huge leap of faith, which led us to walk. Months later a local developer put it all together. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We are working on several financings now. They are all incredibly challenging. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Upgrade or convert to residential if possible and in a great location. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? It’s hard not to like Florida and Texas. Both states seem on the right side of policy and trends. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Very closely. God willing, the awful results of the woke far left will lead to a red wave. However, I believe the extremists that rule both parties are running our nation. There needs to be a centrist party whose policies are those of common sense. How many days per week are you in the office? I’m in the office four to five days of the week except in the summer. However, I’m on my iPhone networking and deal making 24/7/365. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Most are in the office two to three days per week. A few are still completely remote. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? The resi rental likely peaked already. More supply will come online with office-to-resi conversions, but rents will likely remain strong due to high interest rates making it much more expensive to carry a mortgage. ESG: fad or fixture? Probably a fixture, but not good for capitalism. Class quote “A guy don’t walk on the lot lest he wants to buy. They’re sitting out there waiting to give you their money. Are you gonna take it? Are you man enough to take it?” — Blake in “Glengarry Glen Ross”

Joseph Ferrara

Principal, BFC Partners Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? Unfortunately, the repercussions of COVID-related delays have continued to hinder our industry. Our closings that were scheduled to close in 2021 closed earlier this year, and our deals that were scheduled to follow were pushed a year due to the lack of bandwidth available from what I would say is an in-office ethic that followed the new norm in a post-pandemic world. The resources available to close highly subsidized affordable housing stock were significantly reduced due to health and safety concerns.I do see light at the end of the tunnel as things have now finally begun to tran- sition back to a steady flow of forward-moving progress. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We refinanced a portion of Essex Crossing in 2022. It was straightforward. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We’re not in the tenancy market, as we specialize instead in affordable housing. At Essex Crossing, however, we did have some office spaces, and after COVID we converted some of the larger spaces to smaller, more boutique work environments. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We like Buffalo. As a company, we are passionate about both quality and affordability of housing, and Buffalo is a city with wide swaths of neighborhoods with populations that don’t have access to grocery stores or other amenities. With all of our projects, in Buffalo or New York City, we believe that diversity and inclusivity are the recipe for success in creating neighborhoods. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I think that the political climate nationally is tumultuous. That said, New York will always stand above with its widespread inclusivity and diversity. The local electeds in New York City really care about their constituents and have the drive to continuously make living here better. How many days per week are you in the office? Six days a week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Our tenants are in the office every day. Given the option to go into work, most people do, as humans crave being social. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Our newest development, located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, is seeing rents in excess of what we underwrote the deal at only 12 months ago. I do believe we still have room for growth in rents that will only be affected by the rate of inflation. Rising interest rates in the homeownership arena in my mind is forcing the rental market to become stronger. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture! We have had cogeneration plants in our buildings for over a decade and, in Crown Heights, we’ve installed the largest cogeneration plant in New York City at the Major R. Owens Health & Wellness Community Center (formerly the Bedford Union Armory).

Winston Fisher

Partner, Fisher Brothers Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Yes, we refinanced House39, our residential building in Murray Hill. We were lucky to have refinanced this property before interest rates started to climb. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We’re bullish in Las Vegas, where we own 80 acres and, of course, built Area15’s first location. We also recently purchased land in Orlando for a second Area15 location and are in the process of developing a residential building in Miami’s bustling Wynwood neighborhood. These cities have endless opportunities for future development and are attractive for their dynamic, diverse communities. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I’m following the election very closely. It’s clear that the national headwinds have changed in recent months and Democrats have regained some of the momentum. We’ll see what the voters decide in November, but I’m more optimistic now than I was earlier in the year. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? It really varies by sector and by company. Post-Labor Day we’ve seen a steady increase in occupancy across the portfolio and I am optimistic that occupancy will continue to rise. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? There is no doubt that we have an affordable housing crisis here in New York. It will take a few years before new development completely dries up following the expiration of 421a. I hope leaders in Albany are able to come together on a new affordable housing program that will incentivize future development. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture and rightfully so.

Scott Galin

Principal and CEO, Handler Real Estate Organization/Handro Properties Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We’ve had a very strong year so far, with dozens of leases signed throughout the portfolio. A few deals did fall through, but no more so than in any other year, and for the usual reasons. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We completed a substantial refinance of a commercial property in our portfolio. It was challenging for several reasons: 1) lenders have been skeptical about the office market since the pandemic; 2) it has become more difficult to assign valuations to most assets because of somewhat muted transaction volume since the pandemic, and we don’t have enough clarity yet on when that volume of activity will return to historical norms; and 3) we arranged the refinance during a time when the trajectory for interest rates has done nothing but point upward. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? There is still a tremendous opportunity for B buildings due to the bifurcated nature of the office market. Space in Class A properties is in huge demand, and, while those leases are impressive, the majority of office tenants in the 3,000- to 15,000-square-foot range simply can’t afford those $100-per-square-foot-plus rents. They are seeking more reasonably priced space, which has greatly benefited the B office stock. The “in-between properties,” the A-minus properties, are struggling the worst. If B/B-plus office buildings were available at the right price point, we would be interested in taking a look. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Given inconsistencies in the office market, we have been very active in investing in 100-plus non-office assets in multiple markets throughout the U.S. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I follow the political landscape closely, but I don’t think the national midterm elections will have a meaningful impact on the NYC real estate market. How many days per week are you in the office? Typically, five. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Most are in a minimum of three days per week, some at five, with an average of four. However, more than 95 percent of our tenants are occupying their spaces at varying levels of staff and days per week, with several increasing the frequency. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? It’s always an issue of supply and demand. There’s never any way to know for certain when we will reach the top of a market. But if NYC continues to rebound from the pandemic and rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on buyer appetites, the demand and pricing for rental units will remain strong. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is definitely not a fad. It’s becoming a fixture. Class quote “For the skeptics who just a year or so ago were burying our city, saying we were dead in the water ... NYC is back and will be better than ever. Plus, we have Aaron Judge! At least for now!”

Mary Anne Gilmartin

Founder and CEO, MAG Partners Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? There were a few multifamily deals leading up to the Affordable New York deadline that we were excited about, but couldn’t get comfortable with the lead time. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? No, but the markets are tight and we are looking to the future. Hopefully, the frothiness in the capital markets calms as the Fed’s monetary policy starts to take effect. We were lucky that we were in the debt markets in early 2022. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Convert to residential all day long. But, without a compelling tax program, I don’t see this happening any time soon. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We just took on a 235-acre project in Baltimore that will be an example of how large-scale development can create a positive impact for a city. Baltimore is emblematic of an exciting market: excellent access to talent, premier location between NYC and D.C., and there is still a value play. How many days per week are you in the office? The team is back in the office four days per week. ESG: fad or fixture? It is a ridiculous question. All sectors of the market, including real estate, have a deep responsibility to our people, our Earth and the communities in which we are building. I am glad that it now has a name in the boardroom, but these principles are why MAG Partners is in the business.

Francis Greenburger

Chairman and CEO, Time Equities Inc. Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? There was a five-center shopping center portfolio that TEI submitted bids for, but it ultimately fell through because of the bid and ask gap — an ongoing trend that we’ve seen in the market because buyers are thinking about today’s interest rates and sellers are thinking about yesterday’s prices. Ultimately, the seller sold three and came back to us on the remaining two at acceptable pricing. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? In any given month, we’re in the middle of refinancing three to five loans at varied stages, something we’ve been able to do successfully, but it wasn’t without adjustments or retrades to loan terms or heightened requirements by lenders. With the amount of movement in the market and because TEI is a preferred borrower, we tend to have more availability than others. Some borrowers are having trouble finding lenders. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? One of the obvious possibilities would be converting to residential if zoning allowed for it. The other option is office condominiums, which we’ve done in the past, and although it seems counter-intuitive, the market is sensitive to aggressive pricing. Another easy approach is to acquire at low prices and hold for better times. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? As long-term national and international buyers, we have a unique perspective. In our approach, we’re not always defining a good market by how attractive it is today, but rather a combination of taking advantage of opportunistic pricing and then waiting for things to improve over time. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I am very interested in the local political situation. Anything that occurs on a national level will ultimately affect New York. The real question is regarding the congressional majority and whether there’s going to be a shift. Between the extremist candidates that Trump promoted and the turnover of Roe v. Wade, we’re seeing the Republican Party lose its edge. How many days per week are you in the office? Four days. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Don’t have an exact count, but, based off what I see while at the office, it’s likely similar. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? We’re already seeing an abatement and don’t foresee prices advancing beyond this point. We’re noticing slower movement in certain apartments and renters negotiating more in certain markets more than in others, parts of Florida included. Rents have plateaued and so has pricing in other realms like oil. ESG: fad or fixture? A fixture. We are in the middle of an energy revolution, as we need to be. TEI has entered the renewable business with the launch of TEI Renewable Energy, so we’re seeing it firsthand in our day-to-day transactions. Between the number of ESG projects across the country, the fact that most automobile companies have introduced their own electric vehicles, the presence of solar and more — it’s not unimaginable that 10 years from now we’ll have transformed our energy sources from primarily fossil fuels to renewable electricity. Class quote “When the runner approaches the finish line, do they speed up or slow down?” — that’s meant for me.

Jeff Gural

Chairman, GFP Real Estate Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? I recently had a 15,000-square-foot space at 440 Lafayette Street coming up for lease. I knew the tenant was likely going to leave because they haven’t been using their offices since the beginning of the pandemic. I had a high-end architecture firm interested in the space, but the tenant kept dragging its feet. In the end, I lost both. I pride myself on not losing many deals, so this one was a bit frustrating because, like so many companies, the tenant couldn’t figure out if their workers were coming back to the office or not. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We successfully refinanced several properties across our portfolio in anticipation of interest rate increases. Each transaction was relatively easy because they were low-leverage loans. However, 40 Worth Street presented a few challenges because it involved making major capital improvements to the building to accommodate Legal Aid Society’s new 200,000-square-foot lease. In total, GFP Real Estate has refinanced more than $400 million in 2022. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? It depends on the location and property. Many of our buildings were once industrial or light manufacturing spaces that were converted to offices many years ago. Today, these buildings attract tenants looking for that cool factor in their offices — oversized windows, exposed brick and ceilings and a great location — so I would follow our playbook and convert them to cool office space for creative and tech-related companies. If the building was mostly vacant — and the floorplates make sense — I would certainly consider converting the building to a residential use. I believe the biggest challenge for conversions remains with the older Class A buildings — 30- to 40-year-old assets that most people would now consider A-minus or B buildings. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We stick mostly to New York City, but do have several properties in Jersey City, N.J., that do quite well because they are well located and the residential rents are somewhat lower than in Manhattan. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I have been following the elections very closely and consider several of the current Democratic leaders to be good friends. The Democrats have delivered a great deal of aid to New York state and New York City following the pandemic. I feel this could all change dramatically if we returned to a Republican administration, which passed legislation that disproportionately hurt blue states, such as the removal of certain (SALT) tax deductions, for example. At the state level, I would like to see the Democratic-led legislature reassess its position on items like bail reform, which has caused an increase in crime (and the perception of an increase in crime) and is hurting efforts to get employees back to the office full time. How many days per week are you in the office? I am in the office a minimum of three days per week, sometimes more. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? It varies, and every tenant is different based on their business. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? I am concerned that many landlords may be over-reaching on rents. I wouldn’t be surprised to see rent increases start to moderate soon, especially if we enter recession territory in the coming months. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture. Focusing on environmental issues is very important, and investors and tenants alike are helping to drive that trend. We are always looking for ways to achieve better efficiencies across our portfolio while reducing our carbon footprint.

Jonathan Iger

CEO, Sage Realty Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Earlier this year we refinanced 77 Water Street, one of our Class A office properties in the Financial District. It’s a difficult market for refinancing right now, but, as a long-term owner with deep relationships, a trusted reputation, and a long history of navigating difficult real estate markets and recessions, we were very happy with the outcome. This was made possible through our partnership with Acore, who have been wonderful to work with and represent what we look for in our selection of a lender. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Earlier this year we refinanced 77 Water Street, one of our Class A office properties in the Financial District. It’s a difficult market for refinancing right now, but, as a long-term owner with deep relationships, a trusted reputation, and a long history of navigating difficult real estate markets and recessions, we were very happy with the outcome. This was made possible through our partnership with Acore, who have been wonderful to work with and represent what we look for in our selection of a lender. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? I am extremely optimistic about New York City’s turnaround and its future, so I would buy a Class B office property at a great price. We would evaluate each opportunity for its highest and best use, and achieve that. Our expertise is in repositioning buildings to Class A Sage properties, so that would be a possibility. The city also needs more housing, more logistics centers, and more cold storage, so, ultimately, we would achieve what we determine is the best use of the space. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Charleston, S.C., is one of my favorite cities to visit. The combination of a high quality of life, a thriving local culture and a booming economy makes it an especially desirable market. Given everything that it has going for it, my outlook for Charleston is very positive. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I am following the upcoming election closely. If the legislative and executive branches are split after the midterms, this may have the biggest impact on New York. If this happens, governance is going to grind to a halt, and this will ultimately have some level of impact on the city. How many days per week are you in the office? I am in the office four days per week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Our tenants are in the office every day of the week. Each company has a different hybrid schedule, and we’re finding that some days are busier than others. Overall, the amount of people in our buildings has been steadily increasing over the last several months, and right now we’re seeing the highest occupancy since the pandemic began. From everything we have seen, people are eager to return to the office. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? NYC apartment rents can and will go further, especially given the impact that rising interest rates will have on the sales market. This is resulting in less buying, more renting and, in turn, higher pricing. Until the city comes up with a concrete affordable housing plan that includes working with private developers by offering proper incentives like the reinstatement of the 421a exemption, rental levels will continue to increase. I also predict a continuation of urban sprawl, where more people will move to farther-out neighborhoods of the outer boroughs to find lower rental prices. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is a fixture, and it will continue to grow and be an integral part of how companies in commercial real estate operate. Class quote “Now, go, and make interesting mistakes, make amazing mistakes, make glorious and fantastic mistakes. Break rules. Leave the world more interesting for your being here.” —Neil Gaiman

Richard Kessler

Chief Operating Officer, Benenson Capital Partners Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? There were a few deals that did not go through this year in retail, residential and office assets. I believe these deals did not happen because of uncertainty around a number of issues including the slow pace of recovery after the pandemic, hybrid work environments, the economy, inflation and interest rates. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Yes we did — and the biggest challenge was that interest rates were considerably higher this year. We negotiated three different financing transactions as we watched interest rates continue to rise. Despite the challenge of arranging financing deals in a rising-interest-rate environment we completed all three transactions, one on Long Island, one outside Boston and the other for a portfolio of three assets in Southern locations. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? I expect we might see a situation similar to the mid-1990s, when many office buildings were foreclosed on and converted. Tenants today are really focused on Class AAA properties. So, I do think that the Class B and Class C properties that have potential for residential conversion might undergo that. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We love Bellevue, Wash. The state has been attractive to tech companies for a long time, especially Bellevue. It offers a great quality of life, a business-friendly environment, and is close to Silicon Valley. California has some of the highest local taxes, so many companies are relocating to Washington state. Seattle is suffering a bit from the staggering influx, but Bellevue is pristine and thriving. Amazon has grown to occupy more than 5 million square feet in the market, and Google and Meta are big players. Our joint venture project with Hines in Bellevue, HoM District, is poised for tremendous success. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Yes, I am following the midterm elections and I do think they will have an impact on New York. Quality of life seems to be better in red states rather than blue states today. Major cities with challenges are more liberal, and they have problems getting things done. There is a loss of centrism across the board — red or blue. The country is extremely polarized and there’s no moving the needle with that cohort. How many days per week are you in the office? Four to five days per week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Three to four days per week. Most tenants of ours in New York are retail tenants, so they are a full-time presence. Among our office tenants, it drops down to three to four days per week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? First, there are too many rules and regulations around new housing, so that puts more pressure on rents. Demand is steady, though, especially with the influx of young people who want to have the experience of living in New York City. So, if we can’t add housing stock, the pressure will keep going up. The other side of the coin is that if we have a full-blown recession, rents will not continue to rise. But that’s not a solution. There are three things working against the creation of new housing: high interest rates, high construction costs, and tremendous regulation. These present real challenges to the growth of our housing stock. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is here to stay! It is harder for small companies to deal with the administration around ESG and the achievement of goals across all areas, but it’s important that we all have a social conscience and act on it. Benenson has a foundation that supports inner-city education and environmental initiatives, and as a firm we are trying to foster a diverse workforce. Class quote If you don’t make something happen, nothing happens.

David Kramer

CEO, Hudson Companies Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We’re in the home stretch of refinancing one of our residential mortgages, and the real pain and suffering has been seeing how expensive our interest rate cap now costs. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Convert them into a global pickleball arena. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? We’re starting construction on two ground-up new rental buildings in Westchester — in Pelham and Portchester. Why? Thanks to the New York State Legislature, which has basically outlawed market-rate rentals in New York City, we started looking elsewhere. Not to mention these are welcoming cities that could use a lot more rental inventory. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Since we live in a one-party state, all the election action already happened in June and August. I’m following the national midterms extremely closely. ... It’s only our democracy at stake. How many days per week are you in the office? Me, five. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Rents are very high — which is great if you’re a NYC landlord and less fun if you’re trying to help a family friend find a one-bedroom apartment for less than $3,000. And the 421a pause is not helping the situation by not increasing our supply. As usual, there’s a bifurcation in the market — market rents are so high, and rent-stabilized apartments have been starved of meaningful escalations. I see rents staying high until there’s more inventory or we have a deep recession that impacts NYC job numbers. ESG: fad or fixture? Sustainability, equity, inclusion ... these are important values that our society has been slowly committing to. They’re certainly not becoming less important.

Robert Lapidus

President and Chief Investment Officer, L&L Holding Company Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We had a full building lease that we negotiated for six months. We got to the point that it was out for execution, and then the deal died due to overall economic uncertainty. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We refinanced an apartment building in Palm Beach Gardens, which went as smoothly as possible given that we closed in early 2022. We are currently in the market on a refinance of one of our office buildings as well as construction financing for The Wynwood Plaza, a 1 million-square-foot development that will bring new office, residential, retail and outdoor space to Miami. These have proven to be more challenging given the current market, but we’re confident we’ll get to the finish line on both. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? I’d look to convert them to affordable housing if the zoning permits it. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? I like the Sunbelt region and the Southwest, where local politics tend to be more business-friendly, taxes are lower, and the population is growing. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I try not to follow politics because it’s the most painful thing in the world. Of course, the national political climate impacts us to a degree, but New York City is really its own animal in that regard. How many days per week are you in the office? I am usually in the office four days a week when I am in New York. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? The overall numbers are increasing every week, but the range is still all across the board — from five to zero days. It really depends on the individual tenant, their corporate culture, and the type of work they do. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? We are still way undersupplied in New York, which continues to put upward pressure on pricing. However, there is a breaking point, and I think we are getting close to the height. It doesn’t feel like people can afford to pay much more than they are given inflation and other market conditions.p> ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture. Class quote “It’s all good!”

Jeff Levine

Founder and Chairman, Douglaston Development Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Yes, we refinanced numerous retail and garage properties over the course of 2022 with existing lenders that we’ve previously worked alongside. The process wasn’t difficult in terms of there being no new procedures or protocols involved. However, we did notice that rates were slightly higher this year when compared to executing similar deals in years past, but, given the current rates of inflation, this didn’t come as a surprise. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Given the strength of the residential rental market in New York City at this time, converting Class B and C office buildings to residential uses would prove extremely beneficial. That said, the underlying disparate taxation on newly created multifamily rental assets may halt those conversions for the time being and needs to be addressed. Similar to the way that the 421g tax incentive program was utilized to accelerate the revitalization of underutilized commercial office buildings in the Financial District into residential uses in past decades, a similar program needs to be enacted at this current moment in time for similar conversions to take place. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? The midterm election will be an important indicator of the direction in which our country as a whole is moving. Both parties are focused on presenting what they believe to be their most attractive positions and viewpoints on topics including women’s rights, immigration, gun reform, education, voting rights, taxation and public safety. The results of the upcoming election will serve as a strong preview as to what the future holds in the U.S. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? A significant portion of the rental increases we’ve seen across the residential real estate market recently are a direct derivative of the pandemic. The remote work trend that was sparked at the onset of the pandemic resulted in a significant drop in occupancy rates across the market-rate rental sector, prompting landlords to significantly reduce their rental prices in order to sustain occupancy at their properties. With the rollout of the vaccines, which prompted employers to safely bring their employees back into the office, coupled with recent college graduates looking to find housing as they enter the job market, pricing power was returned back to landlords. The elimination of pre-vaccine concessions and the surge in demand (and even further fueled by inflation) have resulted in rents rising to their current levels. The future of rental pricing will be dictated by levels of inflation as well as the creation of new housing units, which is something that is currently being stymied by the absence of a tax abatement program or tax policy modification.

Anthony Malkin

President and Chief Executive Officer, Empire State Realty Trust Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We are fortunate to have a modestly levered balance sheet, a weighted average debt term of approximately seven years, no maturity until November 2024, and our debt is all fixed-rate with a weighted average cost of 3.9 percent. My lessons from the past have framed ESRT’s balance sheet optimization and ensured we have flexibility and access to capital markets. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? We are expert in the conversion of older assets into modernized, amenitized, energy-efficient assets that boast indoor environmental quality and healthy building practices. We spent more than $1 billion on our portfolio’s redevelopment. We are the lowest carbon emitter of all NYC-based REITs, according to Green Street; carbon neutral; and an accessibly priced destination for business’ flight to quality. If we can buy at a price that in today’s market will allow us to bring an asset to these standards and make a great return, we will look at it. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? There is no market in which we are more confident than New York City. We have seen rapid expansion with unrestricted construction in other markets, and we know that no other market matches the lure and energy of New York City. We believe in New York City, and we are fortunate to have our portfolio here. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Safety, schools and return to work are important to New York City, and we need local and state politicians who recognize that there is work to be done legislatively and have the political will to do it. We still need to assess tax policy and the reasons why some people have moved away from the city. How many days per week are you in the office? When I am in town, I am in the office five days each week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We’ve noticed a peak Tuesday through Thursday. Attendance continues to build on those days, as well as Mondays and Fridays. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Truthfully, on an adjusted basis, rents are only modestly higher than they were in 2019. With inflation, they are not above 2019. Wages have increased, as well. Many new households were formed when people who used to room together used the downturn to rent their own places during the pandemic to work from home. Along with increased prices, as people return to the office, people will likely seek roommates again. Over the long term, the city and state must put regulations in place — like a 421a program that works — to address the housing crisis and accommodate more affordable housing for all. Until Albany takes these steps, housing in New York City will remain in the luxury market. ESG: fad or fixture? The “E” (environment) and “S” (social) are certainly fixtures. Greenwashing and soft sustainability measures are the “E” fads that are on their way out, and science-based targets and hard data will dominate the future. As legislation continues to demand caps on energy and emissions, companies will need to comply. “S,” or culture, is critical, and our changes in our own business here have enabled us to make massive advances throughout the pandemic and after. We were deliberate and strategic in our “S” moves, and there is nothing that we did from January 2020 through today that we plan to change. We are fortunate to be in the position we are today. As for the “G,” governance has always been a focus for companies. It’s nothing new.

Laurent Morali

Chief Executive Officer, Kushner Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Unfortunately, yes! Going to the debt markets in 2022 for refinancing is like going to the dentist for a root canal. I am pleased that 95 percent of Kushner’s debt across our portfolio is at a low fixed rate with seven-year terms remaining on average. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? It will take years for the office market to sort itself out. It will take a combination of creative change of use, rezoning and Advil. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Our investment thesis into South Florida consisting of buying land between 2016 and 2019 has paid off. In South Florida, we’re about to deliver our first two buildings in Wynwood, Miami. We have another 4,500 units in the development pipeline between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, where there has been strong growth. We also love New Jersey, which remains a supply-constrained market, creating a strong case for development. Earlier this year, we broke ground on three development sites in East Hanover, Fair Lawn and our marquee development in Jersey City. How many days per week are you in the office? Five days. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We’re predominantly a multifamily owner, so I can speak from the standpoint of our residents. We see about a third of our residents working from home.

Jason Muss

President, Muss Development Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? Well, most deals don’t go through, of course, but one in particular that sticks out was a multi-family deal south of New York where the bids were due at a time when the airlines were canceling thousands of flights! My own flight was canceled, and the deal just wasn’t in the cards. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? We were fortunate to complete both a Fannie Mae deal early in the year on a multifamily deal in the South, and a retail financing on a deal we own on Austin Street in Queens that we were able to lock in just before rates jumped dramatically. We recently locked the rate on another retail property of similar size at a rate 150 basis points higher than the one on Austin Street, and we’re relieved to have even gotten that done. Quality of asset, ownership and leverage levels will be determining factors in the future. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Raze them and build anew. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Tel Aviv. The tech scene is a close second in the world to Silicon Valley, and the level of entrepreneurship is off the charts. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? It will affect congressional races for sure. The New York gubernatorial race has also been affected, but disparities in registered D’s and R’s make that one less prone to an upset. How many days per week are you in the office? Four days. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? Our tenants are largely back in the office at least for a good chunk of the week. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? The 2019 change to New York state’s rental laws is a classic unintended consequences scenario. Now that it’s virtually impossible to deregulate and add those apartments into the mix, the remaining units are more scarce and thus more valuable. If NYC recovers from a crime and quality-of-life perspective, then we will see a further upward spiral on rents. ESG: fad or fixture? ESG is a fixture if voluntary and organic, not forced upon companies by overreaching money managers.

David O’Reilly

CEO, The Howard Hughes Corporation Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We are always building to meet demand, so the projects we launch are commenced knowing there is strong underlying demand for any of our developments. We did not have to scrap any projects this year given this strategy. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Throughout 2021 and 2022 we refinanced several projects, and were able to lock in at attractive rates before much of the step-up in interest rates we are seeing today. Today, we see it is most challenging to get financing on office and retail. Luckily, we have termed out a significant portion of our debt profile. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? While we are always evaluating unique opportunities, our main focus in New York City is on the continuing revitalization of the Seaport, where we have plenty of exciting projects in the works and great opportunities ahead. We just held the grand opening of the Tin Building, and so much of our team in New York is focused on making sure this one-of-kind marketplace is operating at peak performance while delivering a culinary experience unlike anything New York has seen before. We have also received approvals for a 540,000-square-foot, mixed-use development at 250 Water Street, which is an exciting project to spearhead over the next few years. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? The Sunbelt, including our Houston, Phoenix and Las Vegas regions, continues to attract the many people and companies seeking a better quality of life and greater opportunities for long-term growth — both professional and personal. We are building to meet the demand of the massive influx of talent, companies and residents we are seeing in our communities of Summerlin in Las Vegas, The Woodlands and Bridgeland in the Greater Houston Area, and our newest community in the Phoenix West Valley. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? While this is something we do keep an eye on, our business is focused on the long term. There will always be ups and downs through various market cycles, whether that be related to politics or various macro factors. New York City continues to demonstrate an impressive recovery emerging from the pandemic, which has translated to consistently strong results at the Seaport. How many days per week are you in the office? Three days in the office, with flexibility the remaining two to work remote. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? While I wish there was a crystal ball on this one. I do not have a definitive answer on how much further rents can go. What I can say is the rise in rents shows the demand of folks who want to be in New York City, and the same is true for the robust pace of office leasing in the city. Even if this moderates, it should continue to remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic results seen in 2018 and 2019 — which is true for New York and the other regions we operate in. ESG: fad or fixture? Our mission rests on the commitment to our founding environmental, social and governance principles — principles which remain one of our biggest priorities. We will continue to advance conservation, innovation and inclusion throughout our large-scale, mixed-use communities and amplify our efforts to discern how we can best help drive the resiliency of our communities and support our planet.

R. Donahue Peebles

Chairman and CEO, The Peebles Corporation Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We were working on a hotel/condo development deal in Beverly Hills, and we terminated because it would take two-plus years to get land-use entitlements in a declining market, and the seller was not flexible. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? No; just some bridge loans. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Convert them to residential rental units in the luxury segment. These buildings would also be conducive to hotel use if not for the new law the de Blasio administration implemented, the Citywide Hotel Special Permit, which dramatically extends the predevelopment time period and creates significant risk. The irony here is the city should incentivize the creation of more jobs and tax revenues by streamlining the development or conversion for new hotels. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? South Florida, Charlotte, Fort Worth, Atlanta and Boston. These cities are pro-business, good quality of life, low crime, and low or zero income tax states. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Yes. The governor’s race will tighten, but it’s highly likely Gov. Hochul will win. Historically, New Yorkers are socially very liberal but fiscally moderate. The one thing New Yorkers do not have much patience or tolerance for is crime and public safety. The only times in my lifetime when New Yorkers elect Republicans is when they get to the breaking point on their safety. I think the city is getting close to that point, which is a big reason Eric Adams was elected. Job No. 1 for him is to make the city safe. How many days per week are you in the office? Zero; I travel around the nation as we have projects in seven cities and growing. I have worked primarily remotely for nearly a decade. Prior to the pandemic, I spent approximately 25 percent of my time in our NYC and Miami offices. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? We only own offices in Washington, D.C., and they are leased to the government. They are now back to work part-time. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? I believe vacancies will increase as inventory increases from unsold condos and relocations due to increased rents. The result will be stable or slightly declining rents. Most likely the bigger change is landlords will begin to assume the cost of brokerage commissions like the vast majority of the country.

Michael Philips

Principal and President, Jamestown Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? It has been a challenging environment, but, within that, we’ve been able to refinance seven projects totaling $874.5 million so far in 2022. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? Depending on the location, I would convert the buildings to mixed-income residential or student housing — with a community-centered pedestrian ground plane consisting of chef-driven food concepts and placemade retail. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Domestically? We have been in Atlanta for years and continue to invest there as well as in other metropolitan areas throughout the South. Sunbelt cities have been the beneficiary of long-running migration trends, driven by both baby boomers and millennials seeking warmer climates, as well as sustained job growth. Our approach to adaptive reuse and mixed-use urban development has proven successful at Ponce City Market in Atlanta. We’re now translating that approach to additional sites in Atlanta, as well as large-scale developments in Raleigh and Charleston. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? I’ve been closely following the election and believe the national political climate dictates, in part, the tenor of political conversation and engagement locally in New York. How many days per week are you in the office? I work from one of Jamestown’s offices three to four days each week. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? It varies across geographies and tenant types, but, on the whole, we’re seeing about three days per week. The post-Labor Day uptick has yet to be fully appraised. NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? On one hand, it’s a great indication of the continued demand for New York, in contrast to the negative headlines and narratives of the past few years. On the other hand, it’s critical we make affordable, middle-income and student housing a top priority in the years to come to serve demand in a holistic and inclusive way. ESG: fad or fixture? Fixture. The trend toward ESG investing is permanent. The prominence of ESG among our tenant base is expanding. We’re intensely focused on the future of work, retail and built environments, and believe an integrated ESG strategy will be a core component of our future success. Beyond it being the right thing to do, we believe our efforts can be profitable when it creates environments that help prospective tenants meet their own ESG corporate responsibility goals. We aim to align our ESG efforts and value systems with those of our tenants. Alignment can present a significant value add for our existing tenants and a competitive advantage with prospective tenants.

Keith Rubenstein

Founder, Somerset Partners Tell us about a deal that did NOT go through this year and why it didn’t happen? We were under contract to sell one of our apartment properties. After a long diligence period, and due to the volatility in the debt market, the buyer canceled the contract. Have you refinanced anything in 2022? How difficult/easy was it? Have not. There’s a lot of Class B and C office in NYC. If you could lay your hands on them at a really great price, what would you do with them? I would demolish them and then partner with big, cash-rich tech companies to build the new age of New York City Housing Authority housing and build proper places for people to live. What market outside of NYC do you like and why? Hudson Valley and the Catskills. Perfect setting for destination wellness-based travel. There’s a midterm election this year. How closely are you following, and do you think the national political climate will have an effect in New York? Not so focused on it. How many days per week are you in the office? Five. How many days per week are your tenants in the office? What tenants? NYC apartment rents have reached never seen levels. How much further can it go? How does the housing squeeze play out? Not sure. ESG: fad or fixture? Not sure. Class quote “It’s a very hard job and very difficult to succeed.”