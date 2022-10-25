National 4-H Council Relocating to DC’s Metropolitan Square

After selling its longtime headquarters last year, National 4-H Council will move from its current home in Chevy Chase, Md., to the Metropolitan Square building in Washington, D.C., next spring.

America’s largest youth development organization inked a 15,000-square-foot lease with Boston Properties at 655 15th Street, where it will take the second floor of the 12-story building.

“We are excited to call the iconic Met Square building our new home for 4-H in the nation’s capital,” Jennifer Sirangelo, the president and CEO of 4-H, said in a prepared statement. “It will provide a state-of-the-art collaborative convening space for cooperative extension, alumni and youth. And we’ll also proudly fly the 4-H flag on the building’s rooftop.”

The nonprofit sold its home at 7100 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase for $40 million late last year to a joint venture between Galerie Living and Community Three Development, which is turning the property into senior housing. 4-H had owned the 228,000-square-foot facility, which was used as a conference center, since 1951. At the time of the sale, Sirangelo noted it was a “COVID-driven decision” citing the loss of revenue due to the lack of traffic through the facility during the pandemic. 4-H will remain at the old site until the move.

Located in downtown D.C., Metropolitan Square overlooks The White House, the U.S. Treasury Department, and the National Mall. The building underwent $60 million of renovations in 2020, which included new common areas and private event spaces, plus a penthouse rooftop terrace. It also features an interior atrium and a three-level underground parking garage with approximately 460 spaces.

CBRE represented 4-H in the lease.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with National 4-H Council in finding a state-of-the-art workspace for employees and members to enjoy for years to come,” Scott Frankel, CBRE’s executive vice president, said in a prepared statement. “BXP’s Metropolitan Square illustrates the type of high-quality buildings today’s tenants are seeking to offer employees a meaningful and enjoyable experience when they come to the office.”

