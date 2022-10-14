Maryland Developer Greenberg Gibbons Moving HQ Back To Baltimore

Greenberg Gibbons, a Maryland-based real estate developer, will move its headquarters to 40Ten, signing a 13,000-square-foot lease at the Baltimore City property currently in development.

In March, Commercial Observer reported that developers 28 Walker Development Group received a $28 million construction loan for the property, the first commercial office building in downtown Baltimore to be built entirely using heavy wood timber materials.

Greenberg Gibbons will consolidate its current offices in Annapolis and Owings Mills in its new space when it moves in the spring of 2023.

“Baltimore City was our original home when the company was founded in 1968,” Brian Gibbons, Greenberg Gibbons’ chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “It’s exciting to move our headquarters back to the city and we are fully committed to making a positive impact as part of the Baltimore community.”

Located at 4010 Boston Street, the five-story, 125,000-square-foot building is part of The Collective at Canton, a master-planned, mixed-use development in the Canton neighborhood of Baltimore.

The new space will feature 15-foot-high ceilings, special huddle rooms for collaboration, large conference rooms, dining areas, extensive views and natural light, plus access to the building’s rooftop deck.

“After researching a variety of locations for our new headquarters, it became clear that Canton is perfectly situated for our team members who live throughout the region and regularly visit our nearby developments,” Eric Walter, Greenberg Gibbons’ president, said. “The 40Ten building and surrounding area has great energy, amenities and walkability.”

The project is expected to be completed sometime early next year.

