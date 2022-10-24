McCarthy Cook is building Lumen, a shimmering 550,000-square-foot, glass-like edifice that combines remarkable design and high-end creative space with far-reaching, resort-style amenities.
Los Angeles

McCarthy Cook Is Building a Reason to Return to the Office in LA

By Greg Cornfield
138-28 Northern Boulevard.
New York City

Downtown Flushing Site Sells to Condo Developer for $48M

By Mark Hallum
A general view of the Times Square in New York City, United States on September 16, 2022.
New York City

SL Green, Caesars Pursuing Gaming License for Casino in Times Square

By Mark Hallum