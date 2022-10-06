Accounting Firm Expands HQ in Palm Beach Gardens

Accounting firm Ellrich, Neal, Smith & Stohlman is relocating and expanding its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The company signed a 10-year lease for 10,500 square feet at 3300 PGA Boulevard, according to CBRE, which represented the property owners.

The new office, which is slated to open in March, marks a 33 percent expansion. The firm is now housed at 11025 RCA Center Drive, where it occupies 7,850 square feet.

Only a mile west from the current base, the seven-story 3300 PGA is part of Garden Plaza at PGA, a two-building office complex that totals 92,169 square feet. The property, which is 91 percent leased, sits along Palm Beach Gardens’ main artery, across the street from the indoor Gardens Mall.

The landlords, ABS and National Business Parks, paid $30.5 million last year for the offices, according to property records. The property is now undergoing a “complete capital improvement program,” a draw for the new tenant, who was looking for a modernized office, per CBRE.

The revamp includes elevator upgrades, lobby renovations, a redesign of the main entrance and new carports.

Founded in 1988, Ellrich Neal, Smith & Stohlman provides tax, accounting and wealth management services. The firm has additional offices in Orlando and Miami.

Steve Paige of Reichel Realty & Investments, who represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CBRE’s Kevin Probel and Kevin McCarthy represented the landlords.

