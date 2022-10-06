Finance  ·  Acquisition
National

RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital, 3650 REIT Snap Up Sunbelt Portfolio for $500M

By Emily Fu
Exterior of the new Starbucks and Amazon combo store at 111 East 59th Street.
Legal
New York City

Lender Moves to Force Sale of 111 East 59th Street After $193M Default

By Celia Young
Denis Hickey in his office at 200 Park Avenue.
Players
New York City

Denis Hickey, Head of Lendlease’s American Office, to Leave the Firm

By Mark Hallum