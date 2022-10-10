Jamestown's Ponce City Market in Atlanta. Photo: Jamestown
Industry
New York City

Simon Property Group Acquires 50 Percent Stake in Jamestown

By Mark Hallum
City Hall is framed by one of the arches from the new Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles.
Players  ·  Politics & Real Estate
Los Angeles

LA City Hall Rocked By Racist Remarks in Leaked Audio Recording

By Greg Cornfield
Technology  ·  Development
National

Climate Alpha Aims to Mitigate Climate Risk for Developers and Investors

By Philip Russo