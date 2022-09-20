WinnCompanies and IBF Tapped to Redevelop Alexandria Public Housing

The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA) has chosen WinnCompanies and Washington, D.C.-based IBF Development to redevelop the Ladrey High Rise public housing building in Old Town Alexandria, Va.

The proposed development plan will see the current 11-story building demolished and replaced with a new building that will occupy both the existing site and the adjacent property, which ARHA also owns. The new development will feature more than the 170 units in the existing building, though an exact number has not been established.

“A community-driven planning process will start in the months ahead to determine the design and size of the new buildings to replace the Ladrey apartment community,” a spokesperson for the WinnCompanies told Commercial Observer. “The site plan, which was developed with extensive participation and input from residents, will include amenities such as underground parking, meeting, exercise and services rooms, and a community plaza.”

The plan also calls for rooftop amenity spaces for residents and improved accessibility throughout the newly constructed community.

Located at 300 Wythe Street, The Ladrey sits on approximately 2 acres in the Old Town North area, and is occupied primarily by seniors and residents with disabilities.

“Because the ARHA is also adding a significant number of units that will be made available as workforce housing units, the new site will also serve an important purpose by creating affordable housing for other residents of Alexandria,” Keith Pettigrew, CEO of ARHA, told CO. “[Like] other communities across the country, Alexandria has experienced rising housing costs, and the ARHA is proud that this development plan can offer much-needed relief to the city’s workforce.”

Though The Ladrey is fully occupied, a relocation plan will be designed to temporarily move all current residents during the construction phase.

“ARHA and our development partner look forward to working with our neighbors, the city and other partners on submitting concept and preliminary design plans for review and eventually obtaining the required approvals,” Pettigrew said. “The anticipated project will take several years to obtain approval and commence the leasing on these new apartment homes.”

