Tom Colicchio Opening New Restaurant in DC’s Market Square

Tom Colicchio, a James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of New York-based Crafted Hospitality, is bringing a full-service restaurant to Washington, D.C., for the first time, Commercial Observer has learned.

The noted chef will open a 10,000-square-foot restaurant at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue at Market Square, a two-tower property, managed by EQ Office, owned in a joint-venture with Columbia Property Trust. The restaurant does not yet have a name.

“As someone who’s worked with both hospitality and design teams in other cities, to bring a chef with countless accolades to D.C. is a win for the city and community,” said Scott Silverstein, director of portfolio management at EQ Office, said in a statement. “As our customers and business leaders seek innovative ways to engage their workforce, we believe that crafting unique experiences, such as this, will help them in their mission to attract and retain their talent.”

Designed by INC Architecture & Design, Market Square wraps around the U.S. Navy Memorial and is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. It’s equidistant to the U.S. Capitol and the White House and offers a 10,000-square-foot conference center, a 11,000-square-foot wellness and fitness center, and a 9,000-square-foot rooftop.

“The addition of this restaurant concept will further the vibrancy of the Pennsylvania Avenue and Seventh Street office corridor, adding a hospitality-like experience to a modern workplace setting,” Morgan Monroe, EQ Office’s director of portfolio management and market lead, said in a statement. “There is no one better suited than chef Colicchio to add to D.C.’s culinary scene and solidify Market Square as a destination.”

Collicchio co-founded Gramercy Tavern in 1994 and opened his first Craft restaurant in 2001. He has written three cookbooks, served as head judge of the cooking show “Top Chef,” and in 2010, won the Outstanding Chef award from the James Beard Foundation.

The ownership team and Crafted Hospitality worked with meal prep company and consultancy Friends of Chef out of New York City to bring the deal to fruition.

The restaurant is slated to open in 2023.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.