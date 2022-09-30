Menswear brand State & Liberty signed a 2,200-square-foot lease at 174 Fifth Avenue where it plans to open its second New York City storefront.

State & Liberty is planning to open the Flatiron District outpost in time for the holiday season and will be an addition to the e-commerce brand’s other brick-and-mortar in Manhattan at 57 Spring Street in SoHo.

Asking rent was $250 per square foot, according to landlord broker Cushman & Wakefield, which declined to provide the length of the lease in the building owned by a private trust for Carol Sander.

“The company will benefit from this prime retail location across from the iconic Flatiron building with unprecedented exposure to Flatiron, Union Square and Madison Square Park residents, office workers and tourists,” C&W’s Sean Moran said in a statement.

Moran and Patrick O’Rourke of C&W represented the landlord in the deal while Atlantic Retail’s Evan Clements and Austin Knief handled it for State & Liberty. Clements and Knief did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Opening a successful store in New York City is a milestone for any brand and opening a second location is an important step to solidifying our brand name in the city,” Lee Moffie, State & Liberty co-founder, said in a statement. “Flatiron/Fifth Avenue is synonymous with New York City shopping that has a great mix of both up and coming and institutional brands.”

The 25,800-square-foot office building is located next to Madison Square Park and the storefront was formerly occupied by the ​​Fujifilm Wonder Photo Shop.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.