LuminUltra Opens New HQ in BWI Tech Park Near Baltimore

LuminUltra, an applied molecular diagnostics company, has inked 14,000 square feet at 805 Pinnacle Drive in Linthicum, Md., which will serve as the Canadian company’s new U.S. headquarters.

The building is part of BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre business community that includes more than 1 million square feet of office, flex/R&D, and retail space. St. John Properties owns the property.

“LuminUltra Technologies adds another rapidly growing company who is a global leader in their field to BWI Tech Park,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer. “Our in-house space planning and interior construction teams collaborated with LuminUltra to design and deliver a new, modern lab space customized to meet their specific needs.”

The new facility brings together two separate locations for the company’s technology development and distribution divisions. The space will be used for research, development and logistics activities and serve as the main shipping hub for all of the company’s North America business.

“We are thrilled to be bringing these two crucial areas of our company together under one roof,” Pat Whalen, chairman and CEO of LuminUltra, said. “Opening this new facility at Pinnacle Drive unites two of our most critical departments and will foster even more innovation and collaboration as we work to continue to meet the needs of our customers and help solve the microbiological challenges they face.”

The building includes a state-of-the-art clean room and dry room for research involving freeze-dried products such as lyophilized beads, a cold room for work in areas such as protein purification, and significantly enhanced equipment design and engineering capabilities.

BWI Tech Park is adjacent to BWI Airport and offers access to key freight and road routes. Additionally, the location is well positioned to capitalize on the Baltimore area’s renowned biotech talent ecosystem, according to Lenihan.

