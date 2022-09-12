POINT COUNTERPOINT: Affordable housing is still being built, like Bronx Point, which will include 542 below-market-rate apartments.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

New York City Affordable Housing Investment Stagnates Amid Steady Demand

By Aaron Short
Premium
Features
National

Sunday Summary: It’s Unofficially Fall. Let’s Get Serious.

By The Editors
Sea level rise is raising the height of tidal systems.
Sustainability
National

Rising Seas Could Reclaim Over 140,000 Tax Parcels in Florida by 2050

By Chava Gourarie