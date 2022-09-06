Invesco, Webster Bank Refi Philly Warehouse Project with $77M Loan

By September 6, 2022 11:29 am
A rendering for a planned DH Property Holdings industrial development in Philadelphia. Photo: Walker & Dunlop

DH Property Holdings (DHPH) has nabbed a $76.8 million debt package to refinance a newly built industrial development in Philadelphia, Commercial Observer has learned.

Invesco Real Estate and Webster Bank provided the loan for the developer’s new last-mile warehouse in North Philadelphia. Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel, Jonathan SchwartzKeith Kurland and Adam Schwartz arranged the transaction.

SEE ALSO: Morgan Stanley, Apollo, AIG Lead $1.3B refi for RXR’s 5 Times Square

Located at 9801 Blue Grass Road, directly off Route 1 and 3.5 miles from Interstate 95, the 21.3-acre site features a 282,737-square-foot logistics center along with parking for cars and trailer trucks. Home fashion retailer TJX Companies occupies 100 percent of the property on a long-term, triple-net lease to support its Northeast operations.

The property previously housed a 388,000-square-foot warehouse that DHHP demolished to make way for a more modern facility. PCCP supplied a $62 million construction loan in May 2021 for the project. 

Officials at Invesco, Webster Bank and DHPH did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

