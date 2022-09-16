FIS Nabs 25K SF at One Vanderbilt

Fintech firm Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) is bringing occupancy at One Vanderbilt almost to capacity with a 25,488-square-foot deal.

The Jacksonville, Fla.-based company signed a 15-year lease to relocate from its current offices at RXR’s 340 Madison Avenue to the 62nd floor in the SL Green Realty-owned tower next door to Grand Central Terminal, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $220 per square foot.

Bloomberg was first to report the deal.

The $3 billion, 77-story One Vanderbilt was about 70 percent leased when it opened during the pandemic — a time when many questioned the death of the office as we know it — and SL Green said the FIS deal brings the tower to 99 percent leased.

“We’re very excited that FIS will be joining a roster of industry-leading companies that have selected One Vanderbilt because of its world-class design and service-oriented tenant experience,” Steven Durels, executive vice president at SL Green, said in a statement “Reaching 99 percent occupancy is a significant milestone which reaffirms the new standard One Vanderbilt has set as the industry leader for world-class office space.”

Daniel Katcher of Newmark negotiated the deal on behalf of FIS while Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Alex D’Amario and Emily Chabrier of CBRE represented the landlord. Spokespeople for Newmark and CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RXR wasted little time filling the void left behind by FIS’s departure by signing 40,542 square feet in a 10-year deal to The Carlyle Group at 340 Madison, which already occupies a 194,702-square-foot headquarters in One Vanderbilt.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.