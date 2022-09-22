Design Firm HGA Inks Space in Historic DC Building

National interdisciplinary design firm HGA has inked a 17,000-square-foot lease at the historic Woodies Building in Washington, D.C.

The property was built in the late 1800s, and was home to the Woodward & Lothrop flagship department store until it closed in 1995. Douglas Development acquired the landmark building in 1999, rezoned the property, fully renovated the interior, and restored the facades.

The 10-story building offers 17-foot ceilings, 11-foot windows and open floor plans, with both retail and Class A office space. HGA will take up part of the second floor.

“HGA’s new space in Penn Quarter will offer the distinction of the quintessential historic Woodies Building and the visible location that attracts talent and will allow us to be closer to, and continue to provide superior service to our clients,” Jay Scruggs, principal and office director of HGA Washington, D.C., told Commercial Observer.

Located at 1025 F Street NW in Penn Quarter, directly above Metrorail’s Metro Center station, HGA’s D.C. studio will offer services in architecture, engineering, interior design, lighting design and workplace design.

“We look forward to designing a truly HGA environment in this exceptional space that will showcase what we have learned about the post-COVID workplace,” Scruggs said.

HGA was represented in the lease by Art Santry, Kurt Richter, Ned Goodwin and Matt Garcell of Cushman & Wakefield. CBRE’s Mark Klug, Carroll Cavanagh, Dimitri Hajimihalis and Emily Eppolito represented Douglas Development.

HGA is expected to move into its new space in October 2023.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.