American Academy in Rome Moves NYC Office to Chelsea

When not in Rome, art institution the American Academy in Rome (AAR) will be in Chelsea.

AAR inked a 12-year deal to relocate from about 6,000 square feet at 7 East 60th Street to 4,295 square feet at the Dia Art Foundation’s 535 West 22nd Street, according to tenant broker Denham Wolf. Denham Wolf declined to disclose the asking rent.

The 126-year-old humanities research institute decided to ditch its Upper East Side offices after 30 years of working out of two floors in a converted townhouse, according to The Architect’s Newspaper, which first reported the move. AAR will now have a single-floor office in the building near the High Line, which it will take over from another art gallery.

“The new space provides AAR with an efficient modern workplace surrounded by the vibrancy of the West Chelsea arts community,” Denham Wolf’s Lauren Davis, who brokered the deal for AAR with Paul Wolf, said in a statement.

Chodosh Realty’s Jonathan Chodosh brokered the transaction for Dia Art. Chodosh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AAR joins several other art institutions that have recently made Chelsea their home.

In July 2021, contemporary art spot Petzel Gallery signed on for 18,000 square feet at 520-530 West 25th Street. Then, in November, art gallery Kurimanzutto took 6,700 square feet at 520 West 20th Street while the David Kordansky Gallery grabbed 5,300 square feet in the same building. And in April, the International Print Center inked a deal for a new 5,200-square-foot outpost at 508 West 26th Street.

AAR’s new building is also home to Dia Art’s own offices and the DC Moore Gallery.

