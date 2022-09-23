Aerospace Company Relative Dynamics Relocating HQ to Laurel

Relative Dynamics, an aerospace engineering services company, has inked a 14,430-square-foot lease at 14400 Sweitzer Lane, a four-story building in Laurel, Md.

St. John Properties acquired the 120,904-square-foot building, located along the Baltimore-Washington corridor, in late 2020.

Relative Dynamics plans to relocate its corporate headquarters and more than 50 employees to the building in the fall from 6401 Golden Triangle Drive in Greenbelt, Md.

“Relative Dynamics is growing, and to support the larger footprint we needed more space, especially for our research and development efforts, and so this space will serve to facilitate our development activities as well as provide a larger HQ for future expansion as we continue to grow our presence in the aerospace and defense community,” Antriksh Patel, the COO of Relative Dynamics, told Commercial Observer.

The building features a glass exterior and a two-story lobby, floor plates of approximately 30,000 square feet, an outdoor patio and a surface parking lot that can accommodate up to 400 vehicles.

Since it acquired the building, St. John Properties made approximately $1.5 million in renovations, including installing modern finishes and furnishings in the lobby and common areas, adding a tenant fitness center and Grab & Go Market, and updating the HVAC systems.

“With the recent renovations, we feel like we are moving into a new office building, which will also be important in our ongoing search for new talent,” Patel said.

The property is 13 miles from Columbia, 20 miles from both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, and within 15 minutes of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the National Security Agency’s Fort Meade offices.

Michael Tait of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while Todd Bosley and Tim Jaeger of DANAC Realty Advisors represented the client.

