Vienna Shopping Center Welcomes Five New Tenants

Federal Realty has closed five new leases at Pike 7 Plaza, a 169,000-square-foot shopping center in Vienna, Va.

Located at 8371 Leesburg Pike, the strip mall was originally built in 1968 and has recently undergone an extensive renovation, according to the owner. The new tenants will be joining an array of restaurant chains, discount retailers, a grocery store and a gym, among others.

The first new tenant, Grill Kabob, is a traditional Afghan restaurant, which opened its 15th restaurant at the plaza last week, taking 1,219 square feet.

“The property is always bustling with people, and we are eager to see new faces, alongside our steadfast regulars, stop by and enjoy our delicious variety of made-to-order kabobs and other authentic specialties,” Wais Shoja, one of Grill Kabob’s operators, said in a statement.

The second tenant is also for meat lovers. Ingle Korean Steakhouse inked a 3,605-square-foot space, and will open later this year.

“The Korean community in Northern Virginia is so big, yet our restaurants are still underrepresented,” said James Jang, owner of the steakhouse. “My restaurant will utilize local farmers and vendors to represent my culture in the most authentic way possible, while providing customers with tabletop cooking and dishes cooked over a wood fire to create a top-tier eating experience.”

The other new tenants include Kusshi Ko, a sushi restaurant that will open in 1,500 square feet later this fall; LightRx Face & Body, a provider of laser treatments, which will take 3,419 square feet of space sometime in 2022; and Pacific Dental Services, which inked 2,930 square feet of space and is set to open sometime in August.

Federal Realty acquired Pike 7 Plaza, in the Tysons retail district along Route 7, in 2017.

“Welcoming these five coveted new merchants further diversifies and enhances the dining and service experiences available to our Pike 7 Plaza customers,” Deirdre Johnson, senior vice president, asset management at Federal Realty, told Commercial Observer. “Located in the center of the Tysons Corner retail district and home to the Tysons Central 7 Metro station, Pike 7’s convenient location and easy access from neighboring communities, paired with its appealing mix of retailers, restaurants and services, creates a destination highly desirable to businesses entering the market.”

The plaza’s current tenant roster includes Ulta, TJ Maxx, DSW, Starbucks, Cava and Panera. Lidl and Shake Shack have also signed on to open in 2023.

Greg Cho of Capstar Commercial Realty represented Grill Kabob; Tony Chow of Grand Elm represented Kusshi Ko; Michael Kang of Rappaport represented Ingle Korean Steakhouse; Lance Marine of CBRE represented Pacific Dental; and Stuart Tipograph of H&R Retail represented LightRX Face & Body. Federal Realty was self-represented.

