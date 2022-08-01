The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va.

The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also feature more than 100,000 square feet of space for gas service, quick service restaurants and other retail.

Meridian acquired the 277-acre property at the end of 2021 from multiple sellers, including JGR Three, Hockman Investments and Governor’s Hill LLC. Public records list the total acquisition price at $11.2 million.

“We believe there will be tremendous demand for industrial product in this location in order to keep supply chains running efficiently,” Kyle Maurer, senior vice president at Meridian, told Commercial Observer. “Our first building at One Logistics Park will provide a brand-new cross-dock facility along a prime north-south logistics channel of the East Coast in Virginia.”

The building at One Logistics Park will offer industrial space featuring 40-foot clear ceilings, 50-foot-by-56-foot column spacing, and 65-foot speed bays with more than 100 cross-dock doors and 250 trailer drops.

The building roof is structurally equipped to handle solar panels, if desired, by the end user.

“The solar-ready spec warehouse building at One Logistics can also be modified to accommodate build-to-suit interest,” Tom Boylan, senior vice president of Meridian, told CO. “With a wide loop road and ample trailer drops and parking spaces, companies can conveniently coordinate trucking activities in this brand-new park just two minutes from Interstate 81.”

Wickshire Industrial will oversee horizontal development of the site and has spent the last four years working on assemblage and zoning efforts for the property. Meridian will be doing vertical development.

A Colliers team led by John Lesinski and Ben Luke is marketing the property.

