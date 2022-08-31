Printing Firm Vomela Consolidates Industrial and Office Space in Springfield

Vomela, a commercial printing company, has signed an 88,000-square-foot lease at 8000 Grainger Court, an industrial/flex property in Springfield, Va., to consolidate its office and industrial footprint.

The company will relocate both its 60,000-square-foot industrial operation at 8401 Terminal Road in Lorton, Va., and its 22,000-square-foot office footprint at 220 Perry Parkway in Gaithersburg, Md., to the new flex property. The lease is for 11 years.

The property is part of a group of 11 buildings totaling nearly 750,000 square feet that were acquired by Bethesda-based Finmarc Management this past June for $127 million from Boston Properties.

Savills represented the tenant in the deal. The firm focused its search on the Springfield market by analyzing the firm’s mapping data to explore where Vomela employees reside and the location of the company’s customer base.

“The building was well built and maintained by Boston Properties, and the area surrounding the building felt more like an office park than an industrial building, featuring mature landscaping and green spaces,” Wendy Feldman Block, Savills’ executive managing director, told Commercial Observer. “The office portion of the building has ample windows, and daylight infuses the office. For the industrial aspects, the building featured easy access to the large conditioned warehouse from the back side of the property.”

In addition to offices, Vomela will use the space as a digital printing facility, including design support, inventory management and distribution services.

“When we set out to expand and consolidate operations in Virginia and Maryland, the task at hand was made far less complicated thanks to our long-lasting partnership with Wendy and the team at Savills,” Ryan Bush, vice president at Vomela, said in a prepared statement. “Not only did the company find an ideal property, but we were also successful in negotiating very favorable terms in a landlord-centric industrial market.”

Joining Feldman Block on the deal was Savills’ Danielle Ferrari. Jon Lawrence of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

