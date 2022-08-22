The Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation, which operates the Chesapeake Science Point Charter network of schools, will open its first elementary school in Anne Arundel County, inking a 72,120-square-foot lease in Arundel Overlook, a 68-acre planned community in Hanover, Md.

St. John Properties owns the project.

Maryland’s largest charter school operator with STEM-focused curriculum will occupy two full buildings, located at 1503 and 1513 Signature Drive, in the fall of 2023. No lease terms were disclosed.

“Many different factors are taken into consideration when choosing a site for a new school, with the safety of the students always at the top of our priorities,” Glenda Washington, director of communications for Chesapeake Science Point Charter, said. “Arundel Overlook checked all the boxes, as we were able to secure two adjacent buildings to suit our operational needs, and St. John Properties worked closely with us to coordinate a delivery date that matched our schedule.”

The school will initially open with around 380 students and 30 staff, before reaching an enrollment of 576 students at full capacity by 2028.

Arundel Overlook is located near BWI Airport, adjacent to MD Routes 100 and 295, as well as Interstate 95.

Both 1503 Signature Drive and 1513 Signature Drive are single-story buildings containing 42,120 and 30,000 square feet of flex/R&D space, respectively. Each boast 18-foot ceilings, dock or drive-in rear loading, and are surrounded by surface lots for free parking.

“The flexible layouts of both buildings will enable Chesapeake Science Point Charter to execute its layout featuring multiple classrooms, group learning centers, recreational spaces and administrative offices,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president for leasing for St. John Properties, said in a prepared statement. “Arundel Overlook’s central location off several major highways will also serve as a valuable amenity to help recruit students and teachers from an expansive radius.”

Chuck Breitenother and Austin Eber of NAI KLNB represented the tenant, while Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal. Further terms of the lease were not disclosed.

