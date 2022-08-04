Senior Living Center Sells for $49M in Calif.’s Coachella Valley

By August 4, 2022 4:50 pm
reprints
Oakmont of Segovia, a 160-unit facility in Palm Desert
Oakmont of Segovia, a 160-unit facility in Palm Desert. Oakmont Senior Living

A senior assisted-living facility in California’s Coachella Valley has attracted a new owner.

Ohio-based health care REIT Welltower has agreed to pay $49.3 million for Oakmont of Segovia, a 160-unit facility in Palm Desert, according to data provider Vizzda. The deal pencils out to about $308,000 per unit. 

SEE ALSO: Largo Investments Sells Recently Developed Williamsburg Office for $24M

The 217,730-square-foot development was built in 2010 over 8.6 acres at 39905 Via Scena, at the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Country Club Drive. It was owned by Irvine-based Oakmont Senior Living.

The oldest baby boomers are about to hit their 80s, the median age for people to enter senior housing, and occupancy rates at senior housing properties around the country have been rebounding since the pandemic hit. However, occupancy is still far below pre-COVID levels.

Welltower, formerly known as Health Care REIT, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company reported 78 percent occupancy for its senior housing portfolio after the first quarter. Welltower also reported $787 million in acquisitions and loan funding in the first quarter.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , ,
71 North 7th Street.
Sales  ·  Mixed Use
New York City

Largo Investments Sells Recently Developed Williamsburg Office for $24M

By Celia Young
Talbots store inside The Shops at Pembroke Gardens.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Federal Realty Pays $181M For Discounted Pembroke Pines Mall

By Julia Echikson
Sales  ·  Commercial
Maryland

Boundary Ventures Acquires Cecil County Self-Storage Portfolio in $19M Deal

By Keith Loria