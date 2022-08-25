An arts nonprofit known simply as The Kitchen has leased 6,000-square-foot in Westbeth Artists Housing at 55 Bethune Street, an affordable housing development in the West Village.

The lease is for only two years while The Kitchen renovates its current Chelsea located at 512 West 19th Street, according to the organization. It plans to move in the fall.

Asking rents were not disclosed and no brokers were involved on either side the negotiations.

The nonprofit provides a space and events to foster the work of artists in the disciplines of dance, film, literature, music, theater, visual art and video.

“As a fellow mission-driven nonprofit dedicated to giving a platform to emerging artists in the city, we are thrilled to have such a storied and iconic arts and cultural institution join us at Westbeth,” Westbeth executive director George Cominskie said in a statement. “The Kitchen has long been a pioneer in elevating artists across the cultural spectrum. Having them under our roof will open the door to exciting new creative opportunities and deepen Westbeth’s tradition as a home to the arts.”

Westbeth, which has 383 affordable units of housing, was founded in 1970 and its other tenants include The Martha Graham Dance Company and The New School for Drama.

