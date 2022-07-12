Stream Realty Partners Adds Property Management Vet to DC Team

Stream Realty Partners has hired Christopher Skelly, a 14-year veteran of Washington, D.C., commercial real estate, as vice president of property management for the firm’s D.C. team.

Skelly comes to Stream from Blake Real Estate, where he served three years as a general manager.

“Everything about Stream is forward momentum and representative of the best of what is happening in D.C. commercial real estate right now,” Skelly told Commercial Observer. “I thrive on collaboration and working with dedicated, high-energy people. I have been lucky enough to have a lot of that energy in my previous roles, so I knew what I was looking for in a company.”

Skelly’s older brother Dennis is with Stream on a national level, so he had added insight into the company and what it is trying to do.

“When I was recruited, it was great to have my brother as someone I trust to confirm what I was hearing from my peers in the industry,” he said.

In his new role, Skelly will manage Stream’s portfolio of trophy-class assets, under the leadership of recently promoted regional managing director Dorothy Hamilton. Among the properties he is charged with managing are 1601 K Street NW and 801 17th Street NW.

“I’ll also be taking a leading role in growing our property management footprint in the D.C. market,” he said. “I’ll be looking to uncover the most effective opportunities to leverage my expertise in sustainability and procurement – areas that I know Stream and our clients value. But my passion also lies in being hands-on with training and mentoring, so I’ll be working closely with the property management team and recruiting to solidify an A-plus team.”

During his career, Skelly has managed more than 5 million square feet of office and event space and worked with clients such as T. Rowe Price, The Urban Institute, International Finance Corporation and D.C. United at Audi Field.

“Chris’ in-depth knowledge of property management in the D.C. metro and Baltimore area combined with his experience in managing buildings make him a perfect fit for our team,” Hamilton said. “He also represents our core values of nice, smart, honest and passionate with his involvement in the real estate community.”

From a property management perspective, Skelly sees the trend of increased building occupancy continuing in the area.

“The volume of law firms in D.C. is one of the many aspects that make the market unique, and a lot of them operate on almost an ‘apprentice’ model that really does encourage on-site collaboration,” he said. “There are still a lot of unknowns, and summer tends to be lighter in terms of deals and decision making, but I have seen a surprising amount of touring and leasing for what is traditionally a slow season. Additionally, I expect the amenities arms race to continue with more unique offerings to attract tenants back to the office.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.