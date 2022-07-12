RFR Sells 95 Morton to Meadow Partners for $288M

Meadow Partners bought the eight-story office building at 95 Morton Street for $288.2 million from RFR Realty, according to property records made public with the city Tuesday.

Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’ RFR sold the property for about $82 million more than it paid for it in 2017, when it purchased the 215,000-square-foot building from Brickman, Commercial Observer previously reported. Meadow closed on the sale on June 28, according to public records.

Meadow secured a total of $215 million in two mortgages from Deutsche Bank to replace existing debt on the property, including a $95 million mortgage that Citigroup provided to RFR for the purchase.

Walker & Dunlop‘s Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel and Adam Schwartz negotiated the debt.

The West Village building between Washington and Greenwich streets was built in 1911 and is home to PayPal, Venmo and the sports e-commerce company Fanatics, which leased more than 75,000 square feet in January. Fanatics’ deal brought the property to 100 percent leased just under six months before the sale closed.

Meadow Partners, RFR, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.