Real Estate Company LCOR Stays Put in 1 Penn

By July 26, 2022 5:42 pm
reprints
One Penn Plaza. Rebecca Baird-Remba

Real estate investment and development firm LCOR is staying put at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1 Penn Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned. 

LCOR extended its 7,454-square-foot lease for 10 years and nine months on the 18th floor of the building, according to its broker, Helmsley Spear. The developer, which owns properties in D.C., Philadelphia, Florida and across the tristate area, has been in the building since 1997. A Helmsley Spear spokesman declined to provide the asking rent for the lease.

SEE ALSO: Burlington Signs for 410K SF in Southern California

Helmsley Spear’s Fernando Murillo and James Emden represented LCOR. Josh Glick, Jared Solomon and Anthony Cugini handled it for Vornado in-house. A spokesperson for Vornado didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Kent Swig, the president of Helmsley Spear, said that the renewal will allow LCOR to “serve its world-wide client base from a state-of-the-art commercial office space” in a prime part of Midtown. 

The 57-story 1 Penn Plaza is undergoing a major renovation that includes a new lobby, facade updates, and a new three-story amenity center with a restaurant, grab-and-go food options, a fitness center, lounges and conference rooms.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

, ,
Burlington Stores signed a lease to occupy all of Knox IV, a 410,350-square-foot building that’s part of the 249-acre Knox Logistics Center.
Leases  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Burlington Signs for 410K SF in Southern California

By Greg Cornfield
875 Third Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan Cuts Office Footprint in Half in Move to 875 Third

By Mark Hallum
529 Fifth Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

SDC Designs and ARS Investment Partners Snag 41K SF at 529 Fifth Avenue

By Mark Hallum