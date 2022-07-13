Pupatella Opens New Pizza Franchise in Chantilly

Pupatella, a popular Arlington-based Neapolitan pizza company, is opening a new restaurant in Chantilly, Va.

The company, which started as a food truck in 2007, now has six stores throughout Northern Virginia. For its newest location, Pupatella inked a 3,000-square-foot lease at Chantilly Plaza with landlord Combined Properties.

“This deal is exactly how we wanted to kick off a busy summer,” Akiel Pyant, leasing associate with Combined Properties, told Commercial Observer. “Pupatella is an exciting upgrade to Chantilly Plaza and representative of where we’re aiming to take the center in the future.”

The pizza chain is taking over 13619 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, the former home of TitleMax, which vacated the space after the company pulled out of Virginia in 2021.

The 105,000-square-foot Chantilly Plaza is in Fairfax County, where the median household income is a little under $125,000. Fairfaxanks as the third wealthiest county in the U.S., as published by the Census Bureau.

The property is close to Dulles International Airport and INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital.

Other tenants in the plaza include Gold’s Gym, Dollar Tree and Advance Auto.

Last year, Pupatella’s owners, the husband-and-wife team of Enzo and Anastasiya Algarme, raised $7.5 million with plans to open as many as 15 restaurants in the next several years.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.