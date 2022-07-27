New Celebree School Coming to Bowie

Celebree School franchise owners Dhruti, Kruti and Usha Patel have inked a 10,567-square-foot lease at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

St. John Properties is the landlord of the 466-acre mixed-use business parkThe building that will house the new Celebree location was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. It is part of its development of more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space at Melford Town Center.

The new facility will be at 5061 Howerton Way and is the first of three planned Celebree Schools in Central Maryland by sisters Dhruti and Kruti Patel and their friend Usha.

“We chose this space because we saw an immense opportunity in the area as many new residential homes are being built,” Usha Patel told Commercial Observer. “The property is set in an open and welcoming area that is easily accessible and convenient for parents to drop off and pick up their children.”

Celebree School operates more than 50 early childhood education and care centers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The early childhood education and care center is expected to open in February 2023. The school has a capacity of approximately 154 students, and the facility will employ approximately 25 people.

“We are learning all the ins and outs of starting this business, which we plan to transfer over when searching for our second and third location,” Usha Patel said. “Our strategy is to take what we learn along with the Celebree Franchise guidance to be successful in all three locations. We want to provide the safest growth and learning environment for the community.”

Mike White of St. John Properties represented the landlord, while Megan Williams of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenants in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.