Crews have started the second phase of Evermont, a mixed-use development that will bring 180 affordable units and new retail space to the northeast corner of Vermont and Manchester avenues in South Los Angeles.

The lot has been vacant and blighted since the 1992 civil uprising, and the neighborhood has historically been marginalized and under-resourced, with 78 percent of residents earning low to moderate incomes.

Developers BRIDGE Housing, the Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD) and Primestor Development are building the 4.1-acre project for seniors and families, along with retail stores, a transit plaza, and a Metro training facility. Construction at Evermont is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

The residential component, called Vista@Evermont, will offer 62 permanent supportive housing apartments for seniors who have experienced chronic homelessness. Permanent supportive housing combines affordable housing with wraparound health, behavioral health, and social services. Luminus@Evermont will include 118 affordable homes for families with low incomes, including another 60 permanent supportive housing units.

Primestor is adding more than 64,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground level that Target will anchor.

TCA Architects and Walker Consultants designed Evermont. Suffolk is the general contractor, and construction consultant Cumming Group handles oversight and construction management.

“Reaching the construction stage has been a herculean lift and true collaboration that exemplifies the strength in public-private partners,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell said in a statement.

BRIDGE Housing and Primestor are two of the firms behind the massive public housing project called Jordan Downs in South L.A., which also supports low- to moderate-income families. The full project will include 710 residential units, more than 120,000 square feet of retail space, and a 50,000-square-foot community center.

