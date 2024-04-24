A more than 100-year-old cultural building in Miami’s Design District is in the midst of reopening after closing for renovations late last year, and it has a new restaurant to show off.

The Moore, a nearly 90,000-square-foot social club and historic landmark built in the early 1920s and reopened on Wednesday, features a reimagined hotel, a member’s club, executive offices and gallery space. Yet developer WoodHouse is paying special attention to Elastika, a new high-end restaurant on the building’s ground floor.

Named after the flexible-looking art installation found floating above the restaurant in the building’s open-air atrium, Elastika debuts this weekend with modern American food curated by Executive Chef Joe Anthony, who was previously culinary director of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Gabriel Kreuther in New York City.

“We’ve transformed the first floor of The Moore into the lobby of the Miami Design District — an inviting destination where people can gather, dine and enjoy the landmark building and Zaha Hadid’s iconic sculpture,” WoodHouse founder and CEO Brady Wood said in a statement.

It’s unclear how much space Elastika has at The Moore, as is the total cost of the building’s renovations. A spokesperson for Woodhouse did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

There’s something in the air attracting high-end restaurants to Miami these days. The Hwood Group is in the early stages of acquiring a 7,500-square-foot space in Miami Beach to open a nearly 360-seat Nice Guy restaurant, while restaurateur Myles Chefetz recently closed his popular Prime Fish restaurant, also in Miami Beach, to make way for Mediterranean-style joint Motek.

