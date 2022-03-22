Top JLL Office Leasing Team in Miami Joins CBRE

Some of JLL’s top office leasing brokers in Miami jumped ship to CBRE last week, in the latter’s efforts to beef up its team.

Eric Groffman, previously JLL’s senior managing director, joined as executive vice president of CBRE’s Miami office. Cameron Tallon, formerly senior managing director at JLL, is now a CBRE senior vice president.

Groffman will report to Josh Bank, senior managing director of CBRE’s South Florida offices. Other JLL defectors include Edward Quinon, Josh Gibbons, Emily Brais and Tatiana Castro.

The relocation is set to eat into JLL’s dominance in the leasing market. While CBRE and JLL leased roughly equal amounts of square footage in 2020, JLL dwarfed CBRE with the total dollar amount, brokering leases worth $1.46 billion last year — almost double CBRE’s total of $847 million, according to the South Florida Business Journal’s tally.

The former JLL team represents a 5 million-square-foot portfolio of Class A office space across Miami-Dade County. The move comes as Miami continues to attract high-profile new-to-market firms, which typically desire Class A offices.

The brokers were involved in major office leasing deals. Groffman, Tallon and Quinon represented landlords Tricera and LNDMRK Development in a recent 22,000-square-foot deal with Blockchain.com. Tallon also represented Cano Health when it tripled its footprint to 105,314 square feet at Flagler Station last year.

“We recognize that the CBRE platform provides enhanced opportunities to add value for our clients,” Groffman said in a statement. The broker did not respond to requests for an interview.

A representative for JLL declined to comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.