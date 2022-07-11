The Instil Bio Life Sciences Campus will be at 18404-18412 Oxnard Street in the neighborhood of Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley.
Finance  ·  Construction
Los Angeles

Instil Bio Campus Underway With $85M Construction Loan

By Greg Cornfield
Finance  ·  Refinance
Montana

One William Street Refis Marriott St. Louis Grand for $72M 

By Emily Fu
Uber’s new offices at 3 World Trade Center encompass five floors of transportation- and food-themed design, referencing Uber’s various platforms (Uber Eats and Elevate as well as its signature for-hire cab service). One floor is themed around subway stops, while another is focused on well-known New York City restaurants.
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

Uber’s 3 World Trade Center Office Leans on — What Else? — Transportation

By Rebecca Baird-Remba