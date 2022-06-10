Future Of Tenant Demand brought to you by VTS

With hybrid work here to stay and everything from riding the elevator to determining the office temperature increasingly controlled through centralized technology, the state of the modern office is changing by the day, leading to tenant expectations shifting just as quickly. The Future Of Tenant Demand will examine the factors driving tenant demand to show landlords and office building owners how to best prepare for the future.



About the ‘Future Of’ Series

The Commercial Observer Content Studio has created a curated program designed to elevate our partners’ core initiatives and showcase thought leadership surrounding the themes and topics driving transformation within the industry.



For more information, please contact: advertising@commercialobserver.com