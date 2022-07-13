Hermès Plans Pop-Up Shop Then Permanent Flagship in Williamsburg

Luxury brand Hermès has signed two leases in North Williamsburg, with plans for both a temporary pop-up store and a more permanent flagship in the pricey Brooklyn neighborhood.

Hermès inked a 5,400-square-foot deal for two floors at 91 North 6th Street, between Berry Street and Wythe Avenue, for a pop-up store that will open in the first quarter of 2023, according to brokerage Atlantic Retail.

The pop-up will run until the retailer opens its new, 8,500-square-foot flagship store a few doors down at 111 North 6th Street in 2026. It signed a 10-lease for the space, which is currently occupied by a Birkenstock shoe store. A spokesperson for Atlantic declined to provide asking rents for the two transactions, which were first reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

Atlantic Retail’s Joe Mastromonaco, Evan Clements and Austin Knief represented landlord L3 Capital in the transaction. Lantern Real Estate Advisors’ Matthew Seigel and Skye Taylor handled the deal for the tenant and didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“The arrival of Hermès in Williamsburg is a testament to L3’s long term vision and sustained effort to secure great tenants in the neighborhood and specifically North 6th Street,” Mastromomano said in a statement.

The 185-year-old French fashion house also recently snagged a new headquarters at 550 Madison Avenue, taking 71,757 square feet there in February.

