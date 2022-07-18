Chick-fil-A to Open New East Flatbush Location

Chick-fil-A is hatching plans to open a 6,000-square-foot outpost in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in 2023.

The chicken chain inked a 20-year ground lease for its first-ever ground-up, stand alone restaurant in New York City at 1573 to 1575 Flatbush Avenue, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was above $100 per square foot, according to Henry Henderson, who brokered the deal in-house for landlord Marx Realty.

Chick-fil-A won’t be constructing its new single-story restaurant without cracking a few eggs, or a building for that matter. Marx will demolish the three-story mixed-use property currently at the corner of Flatbush Avenue and East 31st Street in the fall to make way for the new location, Henderson said. The space previously housed a small office, a shoe retailer and an outpost for vitamin and nutrition chain GNC, which left the property in 2020 after it filed for bankruptcy.

The new deal comes as Chick-fil-A spreads its wings across the outer boroughs. The Atlanta-based chicken chain has more than a dozen locations across New York City, including one other Brooklyn outpost at 166 Flatbush Avenue in Park Slope. Chick-fil-A also announced plans to open five new restaurants in Long Island and Queens in February.

“We’re excited to have [Chick-fil-A] in this location,” Henderson said. “They approached us because they really wanted to be in this area, right next to the subway and they didn’t have a store [nearby].”

Inline Realty’s Michael Friedman and Newmark’s Jeremy Ezra represented the restaurant in the lease. Friedman and Ezra did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.