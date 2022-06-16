Langdon Park Apartments.
Sales  ·  Players
Washington DC

Langdon Park Capital Acquires Fort Washington Apartments in $63M Deal

By Keith Loria
Lab coats hang in a new biotech center. About 4.5 percent of all biological and biomedical sciences PhDs in the nation’s largest markets are issued from L.A.-Orange County thanks to institutions like UCLA, UC-Irvine and the University of Southern California.
life sciences
Los Angeles

Los Angeles Is Going to Need More Lab Space

By Greg Cornfield
Office building construction
Analysis  ·  Research
National

Commercial Real Estate Insulated From Inflation Impact: Report

By David Nusbaum