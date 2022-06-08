Textile Maker Artistic Linen Relocates in Koreatown

By June 8, 2022 6:26 pm
reprints
10 West 33rd Street. Photo: PropertyShark

Textile manufacturer Artistic Linen is moving around the corner in Midtown South.

The maker of bath towels and bedding is leaving its offices at 307 Fifth Avenue, between West 31st and West 32nd streets, for a 7,686-square-foot space at 10 West 33rd Street, between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. Asking rent in the nine-year deal was $48 a square foot, according to Resolution Real Estate Partners, which represented the tenant in the deal. 

SEE ALSO: Floor & Décor Inks First Small-Scale Studio Lease in Tysons

Artistic Linen plans to move into its new offices in July 2022. 

Evan Lieberman of Resolution, along with Michael Dylan of Inceptum, represented Artistic Linen. David Levy handled the deal for the landlord, Adams & Company, in-house. A spokesperson for Adams & Co. didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“Artistic Linens needed to expand but wanted to stay in the area because it is exceptionally convenient to transportation and considered a center for home furnishings companies,” Lieberman said. “We were able to arrange favorable rates with a highly respected landlord in a deal that included substantial tenant build-outs.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
A Floor and Decor store in California that's the company's normal 30,000 to 40,000 square feet.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Floor & Décor Inks First Small-Scale Studio Lease in Tysons

By Keith Loria
730 Third Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Risk Advisory Firm K2 Integrity Subleases 40K SF at 730 Third Avenue

By Mark Hallum
The large white building at 121 Greene Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Warby Parker Keeping First Brick-And-Mortar Outpost at 121 Greene

By Celia Young