Textile Maker Artistic Linen Relocates in Koreatown

Textile manufacturer Artistic Linen is moving around the corner in Midtown South.

The maker of bath towels and bedding is leaving its offices at 307 Fifth Avenue, between West 31st and West 32nd streets, for a 7,686-square-foot space at 10 West 33rd Street, between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas. Asking rent in the nine-year deal was $48 a square foot, according to Resolution Real Estate Partners, which represented the tenant in the deal.

Artistic Linen plans to move into its new offices in July 2022.

Evan Lieberman of Resolution, along with Michael Dylan of Inceptum, represented Artistic Linen. David Levy handled the deal for the landlord, Adams & Company, in-house. A spokesperson for Adams & Co. didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“Artistic Linens needed to expand but wanted to stay in the area because it is exceptionally convenient to transportation and considered a center for home furnishings companies,” Lieberman said. “We were able to arrange favorable rates with a highly respected landlord in a deal that included substantial tenant build-outs.”

