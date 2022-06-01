TCC and Diamond Realty Developing Falls Church Medical Building

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Diamond Realty Investments is developing The Wellness Center at West Falls, a 125,000-square-foot medical office building in Falls Church, Va.

The project, which broke ground Wednesday, is part of a 1.2 million-square-foot West Falls mixed-use development by master developer Hoffman & Associates.

The joint venture purchased a leasehold interest in the land in May for an undisclosed price.

“With the average age of medical office buildings in the I-395 North submarket being more than 40 years old, the brand-new facility we are developing as part of Phase 1 will help meet the demand for Class A outpatient space in this area,” Ben Schon, vice president with TCC’s mid-Atlantic office, said in a prepared statement.

The six-story medical building is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2023.

The center is being developed to accommodate clinical and surgical requirements for health care systems, specialty practice groups and independent practitioners, David Richards, senior vice president with Diamond Realty Investments, noted.

The building will feature dedicated curbside patient pickup and drop-off at the building lobby, as well as a covered parking garage. Tenants will have the opportunity for signage and branding on the ground floor and top floor.

Gensler designed the building, while Clark Construction Group serves as the project’s general contractor. Cushman & Wakefield will be handling the leasing for the building.

Requests for comment from the developers were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commecialobserver.com.