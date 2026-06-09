Apex Investments Files Plans for 224 Apartments in Brooklyn

A large apartment building might be coming to Brooklyn on the edge of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and East Flatbush.

Local developer Apex Investments Real Estate has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a 224-unit residential building at 530 Utica Avenue that will span nearly 200,000 square feet. The property is currently home to a Speedway gas station.

The plans, filed June 4, call for a 15-story building with 16 apartment units on the second through 15th floors plus retail and business space on the ground floor. Amenities will include a tenant lounge, laundry facilities, outdoor space and a community space.

The registered architect is Shay Alster, managing partner at GF55 Architects, while Mimi Ho, vice president of development at Apex Investments, signed for the developer.

Spokespeople for GF55 and Apex did not immediately respond to Commercial Observer’s requests for comment.

There’s been a lot of new multifamily building filings in Brooklyn lately.

A nonprofit group called WellLife Network filed plans in May to build a 165-unit residential building at 129 Osborn Street in Brownsville. Developer Ami Weinstock also filed an application to build a 65-unit building at 245 Saint Johns Place in Park Slope, while developer David Brecher filed plans for a 49-unit residential at 419 Vanderbilt in Clinton Hill.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.