Restorative Therapies Leases 17.6K SF in Baltimore County Relocation

Restorative Therapies, a company founded by a Johns Hopkins University professor to improve outcomes for patients with neurological issues, is moving to a larger space in Baltimore County.

The company will move to 17,585 square feet in the White Marsh section of Baltimore County, relocating from its current 13,700-square-foot office at 1434 Fleet Street in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood.

SEE ALSO: Hermès Nearly Doubles Miami Office

Kenwood Management owns the 47,680-square-foot building that will house the new office, located at 8098 Sandpiper Circle.

“Our lease was ending, and by moving out of the city we were able to take the funds that we paid for our employee parking in the city and use that to buy additional square footage at a new location with free parking,” Jim Janicki, president and CEO of Restorative Therapies, told Commercial Observer.

Built in 1998, the property features ceiling heights that can range to 16 feet and free parking on an adjacent surface lot. The new space will be used for office, warehouse, training, R&D, tech service, and the assembly and manufacture of FDA Class II medical devices.

“The single-story configuration of the space allows our team to work closely together, which will improve synergy and communication,” Janicki said. “Looking ahead to our next corporate growth cycle, this location in Baltimore County provides a higher degree of convenience to our existing workforce, offers expansion space and places us closer to a highly specialized talent pool that we intend to regularly tap into.”

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services’ Matt Mueller and Henson Ford represented Kenwood Management in the transaction, while Mark Deering and Matthew Curran represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.